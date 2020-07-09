In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on FemtoCell market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on FemtoCell market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A femtocell is a small and lightweight cellular base station designed to increase the signal strength and coverage area of mobile networks, indoors and outdoors.

Femtocell offers prompt data connections, in-building voice and data services, fewer dropped calls, and improved mobile voice quality to enterprises and residential consumers. The femtocell technology can be easily deployed because of its low-power consumption, IP backhaul, and self-optimization capabilities. A large number of MNOs are using femtocells to reduce network costs and increase their market share and revenue. One feature of femtocells is that subscribers do not need any dedicated user equipment to use them.

Major competitors identified in this market include Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Networks), Cisco, Ericsson, AT&T, Samsung, Airvana, D-Link, Intel, Fujitsu, Huawei, Texas Instruments, ZTE, NEC, Qualcomm, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Alpha Networks, Cellcomm, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

2G Femtocell

2.5G Femtocell

3G Femtocell

Residential and SOHO

Enterprises

Other

