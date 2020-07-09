Fruit powder is extracted from raw fruits. Fruits are either spray dried or freeze dried to obtain free flowing powder. The water content in the fruits are removed and the fruit is converted into powder form which gives a longer shelf life to the product. The nutritional value of the fruits such as antioxidant, minerals and vitamins are present in its powder form, which is gaining fruit powder popularity among various industries. The use of fruit powders is applicable in various industries including bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, food supplements, and others.

Market Forecast:

Fruit powder is a natural source of high nutritional product, a convenient and economical substitute to fresh fruits, which is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, side effects caused by artificial flavors has opened doors for fruit powders, being a natural source of adding flavor to food and beverages. Increasing health issues among the population and their inclination towards functional foods is further boosting the growth of the fruit powders market.

Growing awareness among the population for the health benefits associated with fruit powders is propelling the growth of the market. Growing application of fruit powders in cosmetic industry is bringing surge to the fruit powder market growth. However, consumers allergic to certain fruits may hamper the growth of this market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 7.2% of fruit powders market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Downstream Analysis:

Based on the type, fruit powders is segmented into banana, grapes, blueberry, apple, strawberry, mango, and others. Among all, the grapes segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment followed by the banana segment in food and beverages. However, the apple and strawberry segments are gaining popularity in cosmetic industry.

Based on the application, the fruit powders market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, food supplements, and others. Among all, the beverages segment is dominating the market owing to high application of fruit powders in smoothies, fruit drinks, energy drinks and carbonated drinks. However, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is expected to grow substantially over the forecasted period followed by the food supplements segment.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the Fruit Powders Market,

Nutradry (Australia)

DMH Ingredients (U.S.)

Kanegrade (U.K)

Paradise Fruits (Germany)

Aarkay Food Products (India)

FutureCeuticals (U.S.)

NutriBotanica (Brazil)

Regional Analysis:

The global Fruit powders market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is leading the fruit powders market followed by Asia Pacific. High inclination towards consumption of food supplements among the U.S. population is driving the growth of fruit powders in North America. Europe, the U.K, Germany and France are the major contributors of fruit powders market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. India, China and Australia are the major contributors in this region due to growing health awareness and increasing consumption of healthy foods. Brazil is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate in consumption of fruit powders over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Fruit Powders Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

