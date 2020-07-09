Agriculture equipment is the machinery used by farmers at various stages of agriculture such as planting, harvesting and agro processing. Traditional tools are now replaced by the agricultural equipment, such as crop processing equipment, drip irrigation equipment and others. The major driver for the growth of Agriculture Equipment industry is the emergence of the concept of contract farming and increase in agricultural production targets. The rapid increase in population is generating the demand for food and thereby seeking even better agricultural equipment. Though farmers benefit from the use of agricultural equipment, the huge cost involved in the acquisition of such agriculture equipment is restraining the growth of this market.

Market Research Analysis

The tractor is dominating the Agriculture Equipment industry as it can perform many functions on agricultural land and are the most versatile equipment used in farming. When tractor technologies are combined with the GPS systems, they function as highly efficient and productive equipment which assist in performing major agricultural tasks. With the major concern of water conservation, drip irrigation equipment is also expected to grow significantly.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Agriculture Equipment industry with the highest CAGR. The low rate of mechanization in the agriculture sector in developing nations such as India and China is expected to reveal huge opportunities for adopting mechanized farming practices in the region. This would, in turn lead the agricultural equipment market in the Asia-pacific region. North America and Europe are forecast to witness slow growth, owing to the existence of highly mechanized agricultal practices in the region.

However the cost of materials for the manufacturers is high which can hamper the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Agriculture Equipment industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report has studies of the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Agriculture Equipment industry by its product type, function and region.

By Product type

Tractors

Harvesters

Drip irrigation equipment

Cultivation & soil separation equipment

Spray

Land leveler

Others



By Function



Harvesting

Planting & fertilizing

Haying

Plowing & cultivation



By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of Agriculture Equipment industry are AGCO Corp. (U.S.), JC Bamford Excavators Limited (U.K.), Deere & Company (U.S.), CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Iseki & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd. (U.S.), Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India), , Escorts Limited (India) and others.

