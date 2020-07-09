Market Landscape

The latest research report by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global market is slated to obtain a substantial market valuation of USD 33 billion by 2023, at a notable 33% CAGR over the review period (2017-2023).

Drivers and Restraints

With the expansion in the smartphone industry, the demand for 3D glass is presumed to rise over thecoming years. additionally, smartphone-based augmented reality along with virtual reality (VR) headsets, tend to include the 3D holographic into smartphones. This is one of the significant factors driving the market growth over the years. the advances in 5G are pushing forward a change in handset housings to glass and ceramic materials. As 5G signals are susceptible to interference and the wireless charging feature relies on the non-metal materials like 3D glass and ceramics to be exerted better, 3D glass/ceramic will be the mainstream selection for the cellphone back cover. Inclined by the growing buying power of the consumers, there is an increasing demand for 3D televisions across the globe, which has positively influenced the 3D glass market.

On the flip side, loss of light leading to the dark 3D content is poised to restrcit the market growth during the reveiw period.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players identified by MRFR in the global market are Lens Technology (China), CPT Technology (Group) Co Ltd (China), Shenzhen O-film Tech (China), Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co., Ltd (China), Jiangxi Holitech Technology Co., Ltd (China),Triumph Science & Technology Co Ltd (China), G-TECH Optoelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Corning Inc (U.S.), BYD Electronic Company Limited (China), Dongguan RBD Technology Co., Ltd (China), as well as Henan Comyoung Electronics Co., Ltd (China), among others.

Characterized by the presence of multiple major well-established players, the global 3D glass market appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, partnership, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain a competitive benefit in this market and to maintain their market position. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the significant market players during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

Based on the type, the 3D Glass Market is segmented into 3D display glass, and 3D back cover glass.

Based on the application, the 3d glass market is segmented into smartphones, wearable devices, virtual reality headset, televisions, and others.

On the basis of the production material, the global 3d glass market is segmented into the polishing material, glass substrate, coating material, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global 3D glass market has been conducted in four major regions, specifically the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading region in the 3D glass market. The Asia Pacific is considered the smartphone manufacturing hub, which tends to be the most extensive application for 3D glasses. Smartphone manufacturers at present are connecting 2.5D glass on smartphones and are planning to implement 3D glass on most of the smartphone devices. Major Companies such as Samsung, Sony, and Apple have already installed 3D glasses on their high-end smartphones. Also, with the increasing penetration of smartphone devices in nations like China, Taiwan, India, and parts of South East Asia, the 3D glass market is anticipated to foster during the assessment period.

North America is considered to be the second-largest market. Major economies such as Canada and the United States have the highest penetration of high-end smartphones which is presumed to drive market growth. With the altering lifestyle and rising disposable income, people are adopting new technologies on the basis of display, resolution, and quality, offering the 3D glass market a growth opportunity over the review period.

