Market Forecast

Vector Control Market size is expected to cross USD 22 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Vector control activities include vector control equipment and vector control systems. Market players are witnessing challenges due to the unavailability of adequate resources and tools to control the vector population in various developing countries in Asia-Pacific and Africa. Moreover, the reluctance of agrochemical manufacturers to invest in non-crop vector control chemicals is posing a threat to the overall market growth.

Global Vector Control Market Share refers to the vector control system and vector control equipment used to limit or eradicate the vector population that transmits pathogens from one host to another. The global vector control market growth is driven by various factors such as the rising prevalence of vector-borne diseases in both humans and livestock. More than 17% of all infectious diseases annually can be traced to the transmission of pathogens by various vectors. Trypanosome infection, a vector-borne disease in cattle, is estimated to cause nearly 20% production loss by impacting milk production, draft power, morbidity, mortality, and calving rate. Market growth can also be attributed to the increasing awareness and adoption of integrated vector management (IVM) frameworks that offer higher efficiency than other vector control methods.

Key Players

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bell Laboratories, Inc. (US)

FMC Corporation (US)

Rentokil Initial plc (UK)

Ecolab (US)

The Terminix International Company LP (US)

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Rodents segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period: A rise in global outbreaks of lethal diseases such as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome caused by rodents has resulted in an increase in the number of initiatives taken to control the rodent population. Market players are expanding their product portfolios to target the rodent population and exploit the growth opportunities in the market.

Biological vector control method to witness higher adoption in the coming years: Increasing environmental concerns and insecticide resistance due to continuous use of chemical-based vector control products are expected to boost the sales of biological vector control products. Additionally, microbial, predators, and botanicals are safer than chemical products, owing to which the segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America: The region garnered the largest revenue share of the global vector control market in 2018 owing to the rising demand for vector control services and products for residential and non-residential applications.

Asia-Pacific: The regional market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, improper waste management systems, high incidences of vector-borne diseases, and increasing awareness.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vector-control-market-8593

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.