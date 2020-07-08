Super Capacitors Market Segmentation, Trends, Competitive Landscapes, Industry Growth, Revenue and Companies Overview – Forecast till 2023

Key Players

The prominent players in the Supercapacitor market are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ioxus (U.S.), CAP-XX (Australia), Angstron Materials (U.S.), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), LS Ultracapacitor (South Korea), Graphenex (UK), Vina Technology (South Korea), Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Supercapacitor market.

Global Supercapacitor Market – Overview

Supercapacitor or ultracapacitor or electric double layered capacitors (EDLCs) are high power density energy storage devices that consists of two electrolyte-immersed electrodes to reduce the internal resistance. Combining the properties of traditional batteries and capacitor in a single device, supercapacitors have capacitance values up to 5000 Farads. Supercapacitors are a perfect fit for applications that require high power & energy with rapid charge/discharge time such as cars, buses, trains and elevators. Supercapacitors stores the energy and possess the capability to charge/discharge instantaneously without being degraded as the lithium polymer, lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries, that provides them a competitive edge.

Supercapacitor market is driven by extensive demand of supercapacitors for various applications such as regenerative braking in vehicles, audio systems, smoke detectors, laptops, camera, solar watch, and un-interrupted power supplies (UPS). Few new trends that drives the supercapacitor market is the adoption of hybrid electric vehicles and utilization of supercapacitors as memory backup for static random-access memory (SRAM). With key market players investing in research and development of supercapacitors have led to the introduction of three types of supercapacitors; pseudo-capacitors, hybrid supercapacitors and graphene-based supercapacitors. Pseudo-capacitors are majorly used in portable devices whereas hybrid supercapacitors are rapidly being used in automotive industry for electric vehicle. Hybrid supercapacitors posses the capability to deliver high output in less time providing speed to cars. This is the reason driving the adoption of hybrid supercapacitors in automotive sector. Supercapacitors provide agility over conventional batteries due to which growing demand for supercapacitors for stabilized power supply in consumer electronics devices is also fuelling the market growth.

However, high costs of supercapacitors and high preference of Lithium-ion based batteries in industry verticals pose challenges for the supercapacitor market growth.

Global Super Capacitors Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Type: Double layer capacitor, pseudo capacitor, hybrid capacitor.

Segmentation by Material: Electrodes, activated carbon, activated carbon fibres, carbon aerogel, carbide-derived carbon, graphene, metal oxides, and others.

Segmentation by Application: Audio system, camera, solar watch, laptop, aircraft, and others.

Segmentation by Vertical: Consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Global Supercapacitor Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Supercapacitor market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in supercapacitor market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices and presence of key market players in this region such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), CAP-XX (Australia), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Vina Technology (South Korea). In addition, China has become a strong contender in the market by using super capacitors in hybrid buses driving the market growth in the region. Increased installation of energy storage systems, smart grids and implementation of hybrid transportation in countries such as South Korea, Singapore, Japan and Australia is also triggering the supercapacitor market growth in this region. North America is estimated to account for second largest share in supercapacitor market due to growing adoption of supercapacitor in consumer electronic industry in US, Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, key market players in this region such as Maxwell Technologies (U.S.), Ioxes (U.S.) and Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada) are constantly investing in research and development of 3V supercapacitor technology also fuels the market growth in this region. Europe supercapacitor market is expected to grow due to initiatives taken by European Commission to reduce CO2 emission with the help of supercapacitor systems and strong adoption of supercapacitors in automotive sector in countries such as Germany, U.K. and France. The Middle East and Latin America regions present a strong opportunity for the key market players to introduce ultracapacitors in various industry verticals.

Industry News

April 11, 2018, CAP-XX launched world’s first 3V thin prismatic supercapacitors.

CAP-XX, a manufacturer of supercapacitors announced the development of first 3V thin prismatic semiconductors. The new 3V supercapacitors terminates the cost and inefficiencies of low-dropout voltage regulator and offers improved power density and low current leakage. CAP-XX plans to integrate the 3V technology into automotive products and products with high energy and power applications.

April 26, 2017, Panasonic unveiled new ZE-Series Hybrid Capacitors.

Panasonic Corporation, a multinational electronics corporation revealed its new EEH-ZE series of Hybrid Capacitors that combines the features of electrolytic capacitors and solid polymer capacitors. The new Hybrid capacitors provides low current leakage and longer life. The new Hybrid Capacitors are a perfect fit for applications such as power converters, voltage regulators, servers, automotive, base stations and industrial PCs.

January 31, 2017, Maxwell Technologies announced agreement with CRRC-SRI.

Maxwell Technologies, a manufacturer of capacitive energy storage and power delivery solutions today announced its definitive agreement with CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock Research Institute Co.ltd. for localizing manufacturing of its ultracapacitor-based modules for Chinese bus market. Maxwell Technologies has licensed its modules of 2.7V and 3V ultracapacitor cells manufacturing. The agreement provides Maxwell with competitive edge in the Chinese bus market.

