Market Synopsis

The current report by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global mobile app testing services market 2020 is slated to acquire a significant market valuation of USD 3194.8 Million in 2018 and is estimated to record a market value of USD 13585.73 Million by 2026, at a significant 20.3% CAGR over the review period (2019-2026).

Get Free Sample at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8615

Drivers and Restraints

The growing ownership of smartphones and low operative costs and high quality associated with automated application testing are the primary factors fueling the growth of the global mobile application testing services market. The upsurge of mobile devices in the workplace has made the mobile platform an essential keystone of the contemporary digital transformation of the professional space, similar to private lives. the Internet of Things (IoT) and BYOD go together and even influence employers to create internal mobile apps for the corporations and project management systems.

Additionally, businesses are opting to use external cloud services, as it alleviates security concerns and the management and technology costs. Similarly, they can diminish device and network costs and enjoy the benefits of scalability of the business.

Mobile users, contrasting desktop users, have a high propensity to shift between applications and the tolerance for applications lacking in performance, user experience, and functionality is low. Testing a mobile application on these key factors, across devices and platforms, is key to its success, and therefore, mobile application testing services are in-demand. The smartphone apps alone seized more than half of digital media time consumed. These factors indicate a considerable opportunity for the business to connect with the customer due to the remarkable adoption of the smartphone into the consumer lifestyle. On the other hand, with innovative, fast-changing technology-related advances, the market vendors tend to differentiate their services. Numerous companies are expanding their market presence by acquiring new capabilities, such as offering cloud-based services.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the global market for mobile application testing services has been bifurcated into manual testing and automation testing.

Based on the industry, the global mobile app testing services market for mobile app testing services is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, retail, media, and others.

Regional Overview

The geographical overview of Mobile App Testing Services Market has been conducted in four major regions, namely the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East and Africa and Latin America).

North America held the largest market share of about 38% in 2018, with a market valuation of USD 1213.30 Million; the mobile app testing services market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.1% through the review period. Asia-Pacific was the second-leading market in 2018, valued ed at USD 832 million; the market is anticipated to register the maximum CAGR of 24.2%. On the other hand, the market in Europe was expected to register a CAGR of 18.3%. North America is anticipated to dominate the global mobile application testing services market in terms of market share through the review period as this region has been an early adopter of technology and has the high technical expertise to mature numerous tools for testing mobile applications. Amid the North American countries, the US accounts for the largest market share due to the growing adoption of mobile apps and smartphones, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Among the Asia-Pacific, presently, China is dominating the market with a share of 40%, followed by Japan with a 28% market share. India is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 27.1% over the review period due to the existence of a large number of mobile application testing service suppliers. Furthermore, the rising need for automated testing tools to speed up the testing process in countries such as Indonesia, South-Korea, and Malaysia is also anticipated to increase market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The top market players identified by MRFR in the global market are Testlio Inc, QA InfoTech, Capgemini, ThinkSys Inc, Qualitest, TestingXperts, ZYMR, INC, Indium Software Inc, a1qa software testing company, Global App Testing, and Accenture Plc.

Browse More Details on Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-application-testing-services-market-8615

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

Blog: http://mrfrblog.com/