Microcontroller Embedded Systems Market – Overview

Microcontrollers have played very significant role in the development of current IT and semiconductor industry. Nowadays, most of the consumer electronic products requires a central processing unit for various applications such as reducing power consumption and providing maximum efficiency. Frequent changes the technology and increasing demand for the efficient products forces the manufacturers to invest heavily in the development of new products and solutions. Microcontroller embedded system market has been growing with the positive YoY in the past several years and is expected to do so in the future also.

Microcontrollers play a key role in embedded system and provide a wide marketing area to it. It is used in most of the consumer electronics product owing to factors such as low power consumption and low cost as most of the elements of the processor are contained within the chip. Integrating all components in one chip enables processor to be optimized for a particular application.

Its application in various industry vertical such as smartphones, automobiles and healthcare is aiding the market growth. The study indicates that, a large number of microcontroller manufacturers incorporate touch-sensing capabilities in their designs. For example portable electronics such as cell phones, media players and gaming.

Automotive is the biggest market for microcontroller embedded systems and as this industry has grown in last decade, demand for microcontroller embedded systems is growing. The microcontroller finds wide acceptance in providing automobile solutions. They are widely used in hybrid vehicles to manage engine variants. And in other vehicle part such as cruise control anti-break system have been made more efficient with the use of microcontrollers.

Microcontroller embedded system is highly used in portable medical devices such as blood pressure and in glucose monitoring system display data, thereby providing higher reliability in medical results.

Key Players:

Altera Corporation (US), Atmel Corporation (US), ARM Holdings (UK), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Freescale Semiconductor (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Microchip Technology (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Microcontroller Embedded Systems Market. The competitive landscape is huge for microcontroller embedded systems ranging from automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace and defence and many more. High demand for the electronic equipment are one of the major driver for microcontroller embedded system market.

Industry News

December, 2017, NXP Semiconductors today announced a strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing and business unit of Alibaba Group. The two companies are working together to enable development of secure smart devices for edge computing applications and have plans to further develop solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). As part of the partnership, AliOS Things, the Alibaba IoT operating system has been integrated onto NXP applications processors, microcontroller chips, and Layerscape multicore processors.

December, 2017, Texas Instruments announced a strategic partnership with Amazon for the integration of its Simple Link MCU platform with Amazon FreeRTOS for quick cloud connectivity. The partnership is expected to offer embedded security features to the developers including secure storage, protection against cloning and network security. This will also help the developers to protect the cloud-connected IoT devices and loss of intellectual property.

December, 2017, Recently NXP Semiconductors has announced a strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing and business unit of Alibaba Group. The partnership will allow the companies to work together for the development of smart devices for edge computing platform and solutions for IoT in future. The partnership will also help the Alibaba IoT operating system to integrate with NXP application processors, microcontrollers chips and multicore processors. Both NXP’s i.MX and Layerscape processors are currently the only embedded systems on the market using the Alibaba Cloud TEE OS platform. The new solution benefits various markets including automotive, smart retail and smart home. And it is currently being applied in applications such as automotive entertainment and infotainment systems, QR code payment scanning applications and smart home speakers.

Microcontroller Embedded Systems Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Scale: Small scale embedded system, medium scale embedded system and large scale embedded system.

Segmentation by Type: Software and Hardware.

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace & defence and others.

Microcontroller Embedded Systems Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is leading the market of microcontroller embedded system. Growth in the IOT in US and Canada is supporting the microcontroller embedded system market. Europe stands as second highest in microcontroller embedded system market owing to presence of countries such as Germany, France, and Italy that falls under umbrella of developed countries has huge consumption rate microcontroller embedded system. Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest growing region due to the existence of fabrication plants in this region. The region comprise of largest electronic manufacturing units from countries such as China and Japan is boosting the market growth in the region. The presence of automotive industry in some of the region and emerging economies from the developing nation such as China, India and South Korea is further aiding the market growth.

