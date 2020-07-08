Home Medical Equipment Market in Healthcare organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, every now and then. It has thus become an uphill task for organizations to reap benefits from the latest and upcoming information technologies and offer discerning managed care to patients. Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to cross USD 36,189.9 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Top Market Driving Key Vendors of Global Home Medical Equipment Market are, Key Players

Arkray Incorporated (Japan)

Carefusion Corporation (US)

Invacare Corporation (US)

Medline Industries Incorporated (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Resmed Corporation (US)

Smiths Group PLC (UK)

GE Healthcare (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Abbott (US)

Philips Healthcare (US)

Stryker (US)

The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Segmentation

The global home medical equipment market has been segmented into functionality and end-user.

By functionality, the market has been segmented into therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and mobility assist & patient support equipment. The therapeutic equipment is further classified into home respiratory therapy equipment, home IV equipment, home dialysis equipment, and other home therapeutic equipment. The patient monitoring equipment is subsequently segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers, and coagulation monitors. The mobility assist & patient support equipment is further segmented into wheelchairs, mobility scooters, medical furniture, bathroom safety equipment.

The global home medical equipment market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals, emergency clinics, home care settings, and others.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Home Medical Equipment Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

We offer solutions to make this transformation a smooth-sail for companies, irrespective of their size. Our research zeroes in on patient expectations and offers ground-breaking solutions to address the same.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Thanks to the extraordinary internet penetration, patients have been rendered more conscientious. Consequently, the demand for sophisticated, transparent, and personalized healthcare services has skyrocketed. This, however, has also spawned stringent regulations, which create bottlenecks in materializing growth targets.

