Clinical Laboratory Services Market: By Type (Biochemistry, Endocrinology, Microbiology, Hematology, Histopathology, Cytology, Genetic Testing and Others), By Application (Independent, Laboratory, Reference Laboratory and Hospital Laboratory) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global clinical laboratory services market is set to touch a valuation of USD 274450 Mn during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The rising burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, etc. is poised to dictate the growth trajectory of the global market in the forthcoming years.

Rising awareness about diseases has fueled demand for early diagnosis. This, in turn, has led to a drastic increase in expenditures for preventive healthcare. It is projected to catalyze the growth of the clinical laboratory services market across the projection period.

Investments are anticipated to flow towards the development of advanced tests with higher precision and accuracy. The rapid developments in the healthcare sector coupled with extensive research & development is presumed to encourage the proliferation of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market the foreseeable future. Innovation is the key focus for the market participants. They are strategizing mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, etc. for the acceleration of revenue creation. The market has been predicted to remain lucrative through the projection period.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market – Segmental Analysis:

This MRFR report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the global clinical laboratory services market based on type and application. By type, the market is segmented into biochemistry, endocrinology, microbiology, hematology, histopathology, cytology, genetic testing, and others. Among these, the hematology segment held 25.6% market share in 2017. It is estimated to retain its dominant position through the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the large-scale prevalence of blood cancer. As per the 2018 statistics revealed by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, around 60,300 people are projected to be diagnosed with leukemia, whereas, 24,370 people are expected to succumb to the disease.

By application, the global clinical laboratory services market has been segmented into independent laboratory, reference laboratory, and hospital laboratory. Among these, the hospital laboratory segment is likely to dominate the global market over the assessment period. The valuation of the segment has been predicted to grow from USD 152,574 Mn in 2017 to USD 185,982 Mn by 2023-end. Factors such as the availability of different tests and favorable reimbursement policies for tests in the region are presumed to drive the growth of the clinical laboratory services market in the foreseeable future.

