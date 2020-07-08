The market for air conditioning (AC) has been one of the rapidly developing and growing markets in the past few decades, but in this era the air conditioning market has reached the maturity stage of the PLC (Product Life Cycle) and is expected to be in the maturity stage for a long period. The dynamic state of this industry can largely attribute to increasing development, unpredicted population growth in the developed and the developing countries.

Air conditioning which is regularly referred to as A/C is the process of modifying the properties of air essentially humidity and temperature to more comforting conditions, normally with the aim of dispensing the conditioned air to a space such as a vehicle or a building to enhance the thermal comfort and indoor air quality. In common use, an air conditioner is a device that produces lowers the air temperature.

Competitive Analysis

Major Key Players in Air Condition (AC) Market are:

The major market players for the global air condition AC market are Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, LG, Samsung Ac, Videocon, Johnson Controls, Lennox, International, Panasonic Corporation, Petra Engineering Industries Co, Siemens AC .

Air Condition Market Applications:

There are different types and varieties of cooling classification which are available in the air condition AC market. Among these classifications the most popular two categories are ductless AC and ducted AC. Both of these categories have variety of applications like commercial, residential, institutional, industries and others

Air Condition Market Segmentation:

by types:

Split air conditioner

Rooftop air conditioner

Indoor packaged air conditioner

Other air conditioners

By Duct type:

Ductless

Ducted

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Institutional

Industrial

Other

Market growth driver

There are many market growth drivers for Air Condition (AC) Market but few of the prominent reasons for the market to grow are growing population and increasing level of lifestyle. The market for air conditioners will be highly influenced by the growth of population, as the amount of population will grow globally, the population will face increasing level in the lifestyle of the population leading to the growth of demand in air condition market.

Brief TOC of Air Condition (AC) Market:

INTRODUCTION

1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

GLOBAL Air Condition AC Market OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 DEFINITION

3.1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.1.2.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION ON THE BASIS OF TYPES

3.1.2.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION ON THE BASIS OF DUCT TYPES

3.1.2.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION ON THE BASIS OF APPLICATION

MARKET DYNAMICS

Continued….

