Smart Temperature Management Market, By Component (Hardware, Software) By Device (Conduction, Convection), By End-user (Healthcare, Call centers, Consumer Electronics) – Global Forecast 2023

Competitive Landscape

Companies are investing remarkably in the global smart temperature management market to get individual profits, but their steps are also motivating the market to expand. These companies are Aavid Thermalloy, LLC (U.S.), API Heat Transfer (U.S.), AI Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), HEATEX AB (U.S.), Jaro Thermal (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LORD Corporation (U.S.), LAIRD PLC (U.K.), and others. MRFR profiled these companies in a bid to understand the expected flow of the market in the coming years.

LoRa wireless protocol is a known name as an IoT-enabler. Semtech Corporation recently made an announcement regarding Laird Connectivity’s decision to integrate LoRa devices and LoRaWAN protocol to introduce better temperature monitoring in the food & beverage industry.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4001

Overview

Smart temperature management is the technology to control the temperature of a specific area with the help of several tools or devices controlled by smart technologies. The segment has significant takers in the food & beverage industry, healthcare sector, and consumer electronics. The global smart temperature management market is expecting impressive growth with notable CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) made predictions in the report on the same smart temperature management market and claimed that the ride forward would be smooth for the market in the coming years.

In the healthcare industry, increasing number of chronic conditions and substantial development in the intravascular systems are deemed to take the global smart temperature management market forward. On the other hand, rising demand for the system in the consumer electronics, and latest technologies inducted in the miniaturization of devices are expected to gain grounds for the smart temperature management market. The food & beverage industry is also playing an important role in taking the market ahead.

Segmentation

The report on the smart temperature management market, as asserted by MRFR, has segments on the basis of components, devices, and end-users. This segmentation has its focus on revealing parameters that are transforming the global market.

Based on the component, the smart temperature management market includes hardware and software. The software segment has considerable market growth owing to the continuous inclusion of upgradation.

Based on the device, the smart temperature management market includes conduction, convection, and others.

Based on the end-user, the smart temperature management market comprises consumer electronics, healthcare, call centers, food & beverages, and others. The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness substantial market traction, whereas, the healthcare sector scored the highest in fetching revenues in 2016.

Regional Analysis

North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) are four distinct regions that have been included in the global Smart Temperature Management Market report made by MRFR. This regional analysis has its eyes on unveiling growth pockets for a better market understanding and expansion possibilities.

North America has the lead owing to robust infrastructure and high technological integration. The market is quite impressive in the region due to its tendency to adapt fast with advancing technologies. The increasing development in the healthcare sector and high inclusion of the technology in the food & beverages sector are driving the global market ahead. The regional market is reaping benefits of the presence of the US that is known for its technical superiority. High investment capacity of the US and Canada are expected to provide traction for research and development. Also, such widespread inclusion across industries is attracting funding for the market.

The regional growth would depend much on applications in countries like Japan, China, and India. This is happening due to the presence of top manufacturers, stringent government regulations, surge in adoption of renewable energy, and growing consumer awareness about environment-friendly heat management solutions. These countries are also investing substantially creating scope for the smart temperature management market.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 SMART TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 2 SMART TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEVICE

TABLE 3 SMART TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END-USERS

TABLE 4 SMART TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA SMART TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

Continued…….

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-temperature-management-market-4001

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 2 SMART TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 3 SMART TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEVICE (%)

FIGURE 4 SMART TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END-USERS (%)

FIGURE 5 SMART TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGIONS (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]