In recent years, serial NOR flash has been subjected to rapid transformation, resulting in expanded memory size as well as an increase in the number of physical interface options. It finds use in computation as well as data storage applications. Numerous end-use electronic products like touch screens and display controllers, AMOLED panels, and others consist of serial NOR flash. Increasing urbanization combined with technological advancements is some of the factors leading to the expansion of the user base of consumer electronics all over the world. Mounting demand for portable electronic devices that have a stable memory and are light-weight benefits the serial NOR flash market.

Serial NOR is the perfect alternative to parallel NOR, given its higher pin-count, system cost, space efficiency, lower chip cost, as well as enhanced performance. The rising number of consumer electronics integrated with AMOLED panels, increasing demand for touch and display integration (TDDI) chips, and the surging use of serial NOR chips in IoT-related components can stimulate the demand for serial NOR flash in the following years. The latest technology trends like artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial automation are gathering surplus momentum, which is ushering in new avenues in the global market.

One of the top trends in the worldwide market includes the convergence of serial NOR flash as well as NAND flash. Given the integration of the two technologies, the end-users are reaping the benefits and are using them to their own advantage. Consumer electronics, communication automotive and industrial, IT, and others are the applications of serial NOR flash across the globe. The consumer electronics sector has taken the lead in the global market, given the increasing disposable income level and the subsequent rise in the demand for advanced consumer electronic goods such as mobile phones, gaming console, wearable technologies, TV, recorders, and digital cameras.

Segmentation

The segmentation of Serial NOR Flash Market is conducted on the basis of type into 4 MB, 1 MB, 8 MB, 32 MB, and others such as above 32 MB.The applications of the serial NOR market include IT, automotive and industrial, Consumer Electronics, communication and others.

Regional Outlook

Over the past few years, a remarkable hike in the supple, as well as demand for serial NOR flash, has been noted in Asia Pacific, especially in China. This trend is most likely to continue over the next couple of years. In addition, China has become a notable supplier of serial NOR flash to industries like electronic appliance manufacturing as well as automobile manufacturing. The country also holds an expansive consumer base, which renders it a significant investment destination for market vendors. Chief factors including strong government backing coupled with massive investment in electronics manufacturing back the market growth in China.

North America is another significant market for serial NOR flash, housing a large number of renowned manufacturers such as Micron Technology, Inc., Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, among others. The North American market can remain extremely attractive in the coming years, thanks to the presence of a highly developed electronics industry along with the enforcement of policies that help boost domestics manufacturing. The latter is expected to give rise to several growth opportunities for the players based in the region. The regional market also profits from the existence of highly sophisticated business infrastructure as well as facilities paired with a huge number of manufacturing companies.

Key Players

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Amkor Technology, TDK Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Vicor Corporation and ON Semiconductor are the significant market players.

