A security system integration refers to the consolidation of several types of security in a network, application, endpoint security, and web security. The global security system integrators market is influenced on a high level by the way a network is deployed in an enterprise. These security systems are deployed either on-premise or on-cloud.

The global security system integrators market is anticipated to witness a 10% CAGR over the forecast period, as per the latest analysis launched by Market Research Future (MRFR). A rise in the adoption of cloud-based services in many end-user industries is anticipated to push the global security system integrators market. A growth in complexities in the network due to the on-premise deployment of third party services and upscaling trends of IoT and BYOD are other factors driving the global security system integrators market through the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The global security system integrators market is studied for different segments based on type, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on type, the global security system integrators market is segmented into endpoint security, application security, data security, and network security. Based on organization size, the global security system integrators market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Based on verticals, the global security system integrators market is segmented into retail, banking, energy, hospitality, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, government, and aerospace & defense.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global security system integrators market is segmented on the basis of region into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of the global security system integrators market at the beginning of the forecast period. The regional market for security system integrators is also expected to retain its dominion during the forecast period. Technological advancements and the presence of many market vendors in North America are two primary factors leading the regional security system integrators market during the assessment period. The US is expected to lead the country-specific market for security system integrators within North America. This can be attributed to the rising IT sector in North America, which has, in turn, led to a higher need for strong security system integrators.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to garner significant growth in Security System Integrators Industry over the forecast period. Strict government regulations and policies regarding data transmission and security has contributed heavily to the ascension of the global security system integrators market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to capture the third-largest share in the global security system integrators market during the forecast period. The regional security system integrators market is likely to ascend at a sluggish pace due to slow adoption of such services in the APAC region. However, such adoption is likely to pick up pace through mid of the forecast period owing to an upsurge in the adoption of cloud-based services and the development of the IT sector of Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Some of the noteworthy vendors in the global security system integrators market include Setronics Corporation (U.S.), FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), McAfee, LLC (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Accenture BCR (Ireland), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), CIPHER Security LLC (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Integrity360 (Ireland), Anchor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vandis, Inc. (U.S.), and Innovative Solutions Co (Saudi Arabia).

