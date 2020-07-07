Global Satellite Enabled IoT Software Market: By Technology (L Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band), Application (Military, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Agriculture) – Forecast till 2023

Overview

The global satellite-enabled IoT software market is expected to exhibit a strong CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global satellite-enabled IoT software market is primarily driven by the increasing interest in the application of IoT technology in an increasing range of logistical and industrial applications. The report profiles the global satellite-enabled IoT software market and provides readers with a clear picture of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period. The historical growth drivers of the global satellite-enabled IoT software market are profiled in the report to provide readers with a clear overview of the major factors driving and hampering the progression of the market and their likely impact on the market’s movement over the forecast period.

The satellite-enabled IoT software market has grown primarily due to the increasing use of satellite-enabled IoT in applications such as marine tracking, aviation tracking, and agriculture. While the use of IoT is itself a fairly nascent concept in most countries around the world, the leading players in the technological field have moved on to utilizing space-based capabilities to make the IoT tools more effective. The use of satellite-based support systems allows IoT systems to scan a larger area than terrestrial IoT systems, thus providing a deeper look into the application in question. Large-scale monitoring applications such as agriculture are thus likely to be prominent in the global satellite-enabled IoT software market over the forecast period, as these industries require effective monitoring systems that can monitor large areas consistently.

The increasing use of satellite-enabled IoT software in military and commercial tracking for marine and aviation channels is likely to be a major driver for the global satellite-enabled IoT software market over the forecast period. The increasing threat of piracy in the world’s seas has led to an increasing interest in satellite-enabled IoT software from marine logistics and transportation companies. The increasing demand for secure emergency tracking systems in the aviation sector, both commercial and military, is also likely to be a major driver for the global satellite-enabled IoT software market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global Satellite Enabled IoT Software Market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into L Band, Ku-Band, and Ka-Band.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into military, aerospace, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, healthcare, and agriculture, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global satellite-enabled IoT software market include Kepler Communications Inc., NanoAvionics, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Thales Alenia Space, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Lockheed Martin, SES S.A., Orbital ATK Inc., Maxar Technologies Ltd., Inmarsat PLC, and Eutelsat S.A.

Leading players in the global satellite-enabled IoT software market are likely to focus on developing high-speed data transmission systems that can overcome the problem of slow transmission encountered in satellite-based IoT systems.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is likely to hold the largest share in the global satellite-enabled IoT software market over the forecast period due to the mature state of the IoT technology field in the region. This has led to widespread adoption of IoT technology in Europe, which is likely to remain a major driver for the satellite-enabled IoT software market in the region over the forecast period. Several leading players in the satellite-enabled IoT software market are also located in Europe, which further adds to the potential of the regional market over the forecast period. The ease of product development and distribution in Europe, due to the presence of solid, established development and distribution channels in the market, is likely to drive further product innovation and commercialization efforts in the satellite-enabled IoT software market in Europe over the forecast period.

North America holds the second largest share in the global satellite-enabled IoT software market and is likely to remain a leading player over the forecast period due to the growing investment in satellite technology, especially from private entities such as SpaceX.

Rapid technological advancement in the IoT as well as space exploration fields in China, Japan, and India is likely to drive the satellite-enabled IoT software market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

