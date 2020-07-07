Global Renal Denervation Market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of hypertension across the world. According to the CDC, the prevalence of hypertension was close to 26% among adults aged 20 years or more in 2000. There has been a 5.2% increase in the prevalence of hypertension over the next ten years, making it a prime concern for the healthcare sector in countries across the globe

Global Renal Denervation Market is expected to rise at a solid CAGR of 40.4% over the 2018-2023 forecast period, according to a new research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market’s value is expected to rise from USD 200 million in 2017 to USD 2,850 million in 2023.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global renal denervation market include

Boston Scientific,

Medtronic,

ReCor Medical,

Jude Medical,

Cardiosonic, Cordis,

Kona Medical,

Sound Intervention,

and Terumo.

The global renal denervation market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and end use.

Global Renal Denervation Market by Product

Symplicity

Vessix (V2)

EnligHTN

Paradise

Iberis

Others

Global Renal Denervation Market by Technology

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Micro-infusion

Others

Global Renal Denervation Market by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By region, the global renal denervation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world.

Europe is likely to dominate the global renal denervation market over the forecast period due to the strong research infrastructure in the region and the increasing development of progressively more advanced renal denervation devices. The increasing prevalence of drug-resistant hypertension in Europe is further likely to drive research in the renal denervation market, ensuring Europe’s dominance in the renal denervation market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also likely to be a major regional market for renal denervation over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of hypertension and the steady improvement in healthcare infrastructure. This is likely to ensure widespread availability of renal denervation devices as well as increasing research into product development to produce more advanced renal denervation devices over the forecast period.

