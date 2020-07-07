Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market: By Solution (Web Content Management, Mobile Content Management, Documentation Management, Records Management, Content Workflow Management and Others), By Service (Integration Service, Support and Maintenance, and Training Service), By Deployment (Cloud and On Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Others), and Region – Forecast Till 2023

Overview

Enterprise content management (ECM) enables corporate organizations to streamline the lifecycle of information via computer-aided design (CADs), documents, emails, and image files. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global enterprise content management market that determines aggrandizement at 16.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the $ 13.63 BN by the end of the forecast period.

The most prominent factor driving the global enterprise content management market growth is the arrival of cloud and hybrid deployment models. The second market driving factor is efforts by service providers to offer feasible as well as user-friendly solutions. Other factors driving the market growth include the need for cost-effective information management solutions and the rising volume of unstructured data.

Key Players

The global enterprise content management market has players influencing market dynamics. They are Adobe Inc. (USA), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Hyland Software Inc. (USA), IBM Corporation (USA), Laserfiche Box Inc. (USA), Microsoft Corporation (USA), M-Files Inc. (USA), Open Text Corp. (Canada), and Oracle Corporation (USA).

Market Segmentation

The global enterprise content management market segmentation covers deployment, organization size, service, solution, and vertical.

Under the deployment-based segmentation, the covered segments are cloud deployment and on-premise deployment. Based on organization size, this market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Regarding services, the market has been segmented into integration service, support & maintenance, training service. As per solution, the market segmentation lists content workflow management, documentation management, mobile content management, records management, web content management, and others.

The vertical-based segmentation of this market features Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy & utilities, healthcare, information technology (IT) & telecommunication, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, transportation & logistics, and others.

Regional Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global Enterprise Content Management Market features the regional markets that are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). The value of $ 13.63 BN makes North America, the largest regional market that has been estimated to rise at 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period. In this region, the market is rising due to the high adoption rate and the presence of many service providers. Another factor that encourages market growth in this region is growing use of ECM solutions in web content publishing in the USA. Canada and Mexico are two other major country-specific markets in North America.

Europe is another important regional market due to the presence of many technologically advanced countries. Major technologically advanced country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, and the UK.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market is growing due to the stable growth of the IT industry in China and India. Japan is another country-specific market in this region.

Latest Industry News

Intelligent information management solutions provider, M-Files, has made its new information management platform, available for Salesforce. M-Files for Salesforce can integrate M-Files content services directly within the Salesforce user interface, providing access to out-of-the-box document management, compliance, and governance capabilities via the user interface (UI) where Salesforce users spend most of their time. 12 JUNE 2019

Solodev launched its enterprise content management system and customer experience platform called Solodev DCX 9.0, for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Designed for the cloud, Solodev DCX 9.0 enables corporate organizations to build, deploy, distribute, and manage content. 12 JUNE 2019

Enabling businesses to digitize information management and improve collaboration for a long time, ELO Digital Office USA has forged a partnership with The 20. This partnership is meant to offer ELOprofessional to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) members. 22 MAY 2019

Cloud-native content services platform (CSP) provider Nuxeo, has launched Nuxeo Insight Cloud, an artificial intelligence (AI) that enables enterprises to employ machine learning models that non-technical users can not only use but can also train with their specific datasets. These datasets automate and deliver greater intelligence to content-driven processes. 12 JUNE 2019

