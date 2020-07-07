Market Synopsis:

An engine management system refers to an essential part of the automotive which is responsible for controlling the injection of fuel. An engine management system also monitors the adjustment of ignition timing. An engine management system is an electronic control unit which receives signals from several sensors. It also makes calculations and transfers output signals to carry out various functions and operations within and around the engine.

The Automotive Engine Management System Market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 235.6 billion by the end of the review period, from USD 141.3 billion in the base year. Market Research Future (MRFR) has also mentioned that the global Automotive Engine Management System Market is likely to register 7.68% CAGR over the forecast period of 2017-2023, in its latest analysis.

The global engine management system market is assessed to showcase remarkable growth over the forecast period owing to the booming automotive industry and increasing registration of new cars. Furthermore, the expansion of global players into developing nations and stringent government regulations to curb carbon emissions are expected to promote higher ascension of the market.

Increasing sale of new vehicles with advanced technologies integrated is another factor fostering market growth for the engine management system. Plus, availability of finance has made the purchase of vehicles easier for consumers, owing to which, there is a rising demand for engine management systems during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the global engine management system market has been conducted on the basis of engine type, component, vehicles type, and region. Based on engine type, the market segments comprise gasoline engine and diesel engine. Among these, the gasoline engine is anticipated to dominate the global market, in terms of revenue.

Based on components, the market for engine management system is segmented into engine sensors, engine control unit (ECU), and fuel pump. Based on vehicle type, the market has been studied for the segments of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment was in the foremost position at the beginning of the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global automotive engine management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The automotive industry has witnessed skyrocketed growth in the recent past owing to the introduction and integration of new technologies in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the review period. However, Europe is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global Automotive Engine Management System Market. Attributable factors for the retained dominance include the presence of major automotive market players in the region and a booming automotive sector leading to higher demand for engine management systems.

The APAC region is expected to hold an impressive stance in the global Automotive Engine Management System Market owing to the presence of some of the highly populated nations in the region. Consumers prevalent in India and China are expected to demand advanced automotive in the forecast period, owing to rising disposable income and growing urbanization. These factors are observed to set the regional market on a remarkable growth trajectory.

Key Players

Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hella KgaA Hueck (Germany), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Sensata Technologies (Netherlands), Infineon Technology (Germany), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), and MBE Systems (UK) are some of the noteworthy players, as profiled in the Automotive Engine Management System Market.

Industry Update

May 2019: Delphi Technologies recently revealed a new 500+ bar GDi system which can reduce the particulate emissions by up to 50 percent, in comparison to the traditional 350 bar system. Delphi Technologies achieved this without making any major design modifications.

