Growing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation, is expected to remain a key driving factor for global roof insulation market. The most important advantage of insulation is that it reduces home temperatures, be it high or low temperatures. Insulation keeps homes more consistent without the need of heaters and air conditioners. In many homes, insulation is the most practical and cost-effective way to make a house more energy efficient, keeping it cooler in summer and warmer in winter, thus saving up to 80% in heating and cooling losses. In addition, insulation may reduce condensation in homes.

.Key Players:

The key players of global Roof Insulation market includes International A/S (Denmark), Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), Owens Corning Corporation (U.S.), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (U.S.), BASF (Germany), The 3M Company (U.S.), Rockwool International (Denmark), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Paroc (Finland).

Market Research Analysis:

The growing need for energy efficiency in buildings, will drive the growth prospects of the global insulation market in the forecast period. Some of the major factors that drive the market’s growth are high noise reduction, hassle-free, and quick installation. The development of new and diversified technologies, is creating exciting opportunities within the construction industry. Geographically, Asia Pacific insulation market led the global industry, and it is characterized by high insulation demand in residential and commercial buildings. High industrialization rates, coupled with increased construction spending in emerging economies of China and India along with Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines have driven the need for better infrastructure.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global roof insulation market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Roof Insulation market by its product and region.

By Type:

Batts & Rolls

Rigid Insulation

Reflective Systems

Others

By Material:

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

By Application:

Flat Roof

Pitched Roof

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

COVID-19 Study in Detail:

