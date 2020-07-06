The study reveals that North America region dominates the optical communication system market. Innovation in communication and data transmission at high-speed and long-distance is appealing the market growth. The demand for optical communication is growing due to various factors such it reduces the complexity, shortened manufacturing cycles, increase the value of the products, and others. In 2016, Corning Incorporated went into the merger agreement with Alliance Fiber Optic Products, Inc. to expand its market access to cloud data-center operators and original equipment manufacturer.

The North America region is experiencing higher demand from various sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, telecommunications and others. The prominent companies such as Verizon Communications (US), AT&T Inc. (U.S), Maxim Integrated (U.S) are providing optical communications solutions to improve signal processing functions. Due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities, optical communication system market is estimated to grow rapidly with a huge demand in the market.

The global optical communication system market is expected to reach USD ~ 24 billion at a CAGR of over 9% by the end of the forecast period.

Global optical communication system market Segmentation

The global optical communication system market is segmented on the basis of the component, technology, application, end users, and region. The components are segmented into optical switches, optical transceivers, optical amplifiers, optical circulators, optical splitters, optical fibers, and others. The technology is segmented into synchronous optical networking, fiber channel, wavelength-division multiplexing, and others. The applications are segmented enterprise, telecom, data center and others. The end users are segmented into aerospace and defense, astronomy, industrial, medical, IT & telecommunications, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global optical communications market: Verizon Communications (US), AT&T Inc. (U.S), Maxim Integrated (U.S), Vodafone Group PLC (UK); Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Telefonica, S.A (Spain), Orange (France), Telkom SA SOC Ltd. (South Africa), Telstra Corporation Ltd. (Australia), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), Hetzner Online GmbH (Germany), and among others.

The global optical communication system market is studied on the basis of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America region is dominating the global optical communication system market. The optical communication system market is witnessing a high growth due to huge demand for photonics, communications, electronics, and signal processing. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of optical communication system market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

