Artificial Intelligence Platform Industry 2020

Synopsis: –

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Scope of the Report:

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.

The global Artificial Intelligence Platform market is valued at 4880 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 46000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 56.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

Table of Contents – Some Highlighted Points

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Artificial Intelligence Platform by Country

6 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Platform by Country

8 South America Artificial Intelligence Platform by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence Platform by Countries

10 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Segment by Type

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

