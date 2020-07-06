Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report on the Application Security market 2020, reveals the impact of novel coronavirus on the market and mentions are other factors that are observed to influence the market through the assessment period. The increase in the adoption of Application Security Testing and increase in the utility of Application Security tools can benefit the global application security market across the study period. The rise in deployment of application security solutions across major enterprises can promote the expansion of the global market. The rise of the application security market at a high pace can be attributed to the expansion of the utility of its services. The rise in monetary transaction via mobile application comprises confidential information, such as banking, account details, and login details of user, can propel the expansion of the application security market through the analysis period. The growing rate of adoption of devices driven by internet of things and rise in bring your own device culture can also favor the expansion of the application security market through the review period.

Key Players

Veracode (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), Synopsys (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Qualys (U.S.), Checkmarx (Israel), Acunetix (Malta), Rapid7 (U.S.), Trustwave (U.S.), High-Tech Bridge (Switzerland), Contrast Security (U.S.), are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Application security Market.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the application security market is done by component, deployment, organization size, testing type, and verticals.

The Component based segments of the application security market are Solution and services. The solution segments comprises of Web application security and Mobile application security. The Service segment comprises of Professional and Managed services.

The Testing Type based segments of the application security market are Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Static Application Security Testing (SAST) among others.

The Deployment based segments of the application security market are Comprises Cloud and On-Premise.

The Organization size based segments of the application security market are Small & Medium Organization and Large Organization.

The Vertical based segments of the Application Security Market are Education, manufacturing, BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, media and entertainment, and oil and gas, among others.

Regional Analysis

In North America, increase in awareness and need for application security solutions can bolster the expansion of the regional application security market through the review period. As per MRFR regional study, North America application security market is expected to stand in the forefront of the world application security market growth curve. The US is expected to secure the highest market share of the global market through the review period. The high adoption rate of modern tools and technologies for application security and the presence of top notch application security solution providers is expected to boost the rise of the market in North America.

In Europe, the pressing demand for application security across booming sectors can underpin the rise of the regional market through the study period. The expansion of EU application market can be attributed to the rise in its demand in the well-established aviation sector.

APAC application security market is expected to surge at a substantial CAGR across 2016 to 2022 as the increase in the adoption of application security solutions across developing economies are expected to promote the expansion of the market in the review period. The continuous rise in telecom sector can impel the expansion of Asia Pacific application security market in the analysis period.

