The upcoming trend in the pH meter market that is boosting the market growth is the demand of highly reliable & accurate pH sensors that lasts for a long period with the reduced level of maintenance.

The global pH meter market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is the prominent player in the pH meter market due to advanced technological implementation in security system. European region is growing with a slow pace in the pH meter market. Increase demand from citizens regarding security issues and investment by government in pH meter market is driving the market in the region. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing in the manufacturing market, owing to advanced infrastructure development in countries such as China and India that is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion across and industrial developments is also driving the growth of pH meter market in the region.

EMEA accounts for major market share in the pH meter market as there are high oil reservoirs located in this region which are highly implemented in pH meter sensors. Further, the rigorous rules and regulations influences the industries to adopt pH meters to provide quality water and processed food products. With the growth in oil & gas sector, pH meter market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing exploration and processing activities of shale gas, which is aiding the pH meter market.

The global pH meter market is projected to reach USD 1802 million at a CAGR of over 4% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

pH meter market Segmentation

The global pH meter market is segmented by type, component, measurement technology and application. Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into temperature sensing element, measuring electrode, sensor body and reference electrode. By type segment the market consists of Portable pH sensor, benchtop pH sensor and On-line pH sensor. By measurement technology segment, the market is bifurcated into amperometric detectors, ion-selective field effect transistors (ISFET). And by application segment, the market is bifurcated into industrial, agriculture, paper & pulp industry, metals and mining, food & beverage industry, healthcare.

Some of the key players in the market: Banpil Photonics Inc (U.S.),Texas Instruments (U.S.),Endress+Hauser (Switzerland),Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),Oceana Sensor Technologies Inc. (U.S.),In-Situ Inc. (U.K),Omega (Switzerland),Omron Corporation (Japan),Emerson Process Management (U.S.),Burkert and Power Systems Inc. (U.S.) and others.

North America is one of the most competitive markets across the globe with various regional players and a few large international players in pH meter market. Europe region is growing with a slow pace in pH meter market. Emerging economies from countries such as Germany, U.K, France, Russia, Italy, Benelux and Spain is driving pH meter market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is also expected to have potential growth in the forecast period due to increasing investment of major players in pH meter market.

