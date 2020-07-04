Global Laboratory Chillers & Circulators Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
Global Laboratory Chillers & Circulators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A lab recirculating chiller can achieve temperature ranges of –25 °C to 130 °C (thus, some can double as heaters as well). Digital PID temperature controllers ensure that the recirculating cooler/recirculating chiller reaches the desired temperature precisely and quickly. The customer should seek recirculating chillers with a front filling port and no side vents, making them safe to place near other laboratory equipment, without the risk of water damage.
A laboratory circulator will typically feature a liquid reservoir, a heating and/or cooling system, and a temperature control mechanism. Some lab circulators are designed to work in conjunction with a separate liquid bath or water jacket, while others combine both a circulator and an open bath basin/water jacket in one. Temperature ranges can be as wide as –95 °C to 200 C°, with pump flows of up to 26 L per minute. As a general rule, high-end lab circulators have a wider temperature range than economy models. Most laboratory circulators utilize digital temperature control, but a few employ analog technology for cost savings and customization.
The global Laboratory Chillers & Circulators market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Laboratory Chillers & Circulators market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Chillers & Circulators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
JULABO
LAUDA-Brinkmann
Buchi
SP Industries
Peter Huber Kaltemaschinenbau
IKA
Haskris
Grant Instruments
PolyScience
Applied Thermal Control (ATC)
Cole-Parmer
Dimplex Thermal Solutions
VWR
Boyd Corporation
Filtrine
Zhengzhou Greatwall
Hanon Instruments
ThermoTek
Opti Temp
Tek-Temp Instruments
LNEYA
Laboratory Chillers & Circulators Breakdown Data by Type
Laboratory Chillers
Laboratory Circulators
Laboratory Chillers & Circulators Breakdown Data by Application
Hospital Lab
Research Lab
Industry Lab
University Lab
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Laboratory Chillers & Circulators market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Laboratory Chillers & Circulators market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
