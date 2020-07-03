Clickstream Analytics Market, By Type (Software, Services), By Applications (Click Path and Website Optimization, Customer Analysis, Traffic Analysis), By End-User (Government, BFSI, Telecommunications, Retail, Media and entertainment, Transportation) – Forecast 2023

Market Highlight

In a study done by Market Research Future, it revealed that global The Clickstream Analytics market 2020 is enduring with its growth which has matched approximately 11% CAGR. The growth percentage is recorded for the growth parameter for the next coming years, which is from 2017 to 2023, and in this period, the market will be gaining a valuation of USD ~$1.3 Billion. The market study has focused actively on the driving forces, which have included segments, region share across the globe, and drivers influencing the growth.

Market Key Trends & Drivers

The soaring usage frequency of websites continues to drive the clickstream analytics market by bringing in more opportunities for market players. The ability of clickstream to offer a list of the pages for the visitors in order to give the best site to identify search is considered to be the most valuable factor assisting with the growth of the market. Its powerfulness to generate data tools from the online platforms has also been a foremost factor leading the market towards growth parameters.

At the same time, the market of Clickstream analytics has the possibility of enormous growth in the expanding e-commerce sector as the adoption of mobile technology, as well as a number of consumer data, are providing tremendous opportunities to the new industry entrants as well as the exiting one. In fact, the turning face towards digital technology has created massive attraction towards clickstream data analytics. Due to this, the clickstream data analytics market might gain more valuation in the forecast period.

As an add-on, the transformation from conventional to digital techniques in analytics is also likely to gain traction, thus resulting in augmented demand for clickstream analytics in the assessment period. With this, the exponential growth in the volume of data is somehow probable to drive the clickstream analytics market in the next few years. Even the verticals such as the financial sector, transportation, telecommunication, energy, and health care have observed increased usage of clickstream analytics solutions that have significantly pushed its market to gain more valuation in the assessment period.

Market Key Players

The protruding players in the Clickstream Analytics Market are listed as AT Internet (US), Google (US), IBM Corporation (US), Adobe Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Splunk (US), Webtrends Corporation (US), Connexity (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Verto Analytics (Finland), Jumpshot (US), SAP SE (Germany), Talend (US), and Vlocity, Inc (US).

Market Segmentation

The global level analysis of the clickstream analytics market under segmentation has been done by type, services, application, deployment, and end-user.

The market by Type includes software services and other segments.

The market by services includes deployment and integration, professional services consulting services, managed services, and support and maintenance as the segments.

The market by application includes basket analysis and personalization website/application optimization, click path optimization, and Traffic analysis as the segments.

The market by deployment includes on-premise and on-demand are the segments.

The market by end-user includes Government, BFSI, retail and e-commerce transportation and logistics, telecommunications and it, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, travel, and hospitality are the segments.

Regional Outlook

The regional study of the Clickstream Analytics market is don for the main regions such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

The technological progress and early adoption of web analytics solutions in ease of clicking and browsing the leftover page have driven the market of Clickstream Analytics in the North American region to a great extent. Therefore, this region is assessed to hold the largest share of the clickstream analytics market in the future.

With this, the study also reveals that the European region is showing relatively good growth in the Clickstream Analytics market.

In the last, in Asia-Pacific region countries such as China, Japan and India are representing a positive sign towards the highest point in the forecast period as the massive adoption of clickstream technology are taking place in these countries.

