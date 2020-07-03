Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: by Technology (Cyber Security, Physical Security), Service (Consulting, Managed, Risk Management, Maintenance & Support), Vertical (Transportation Services, Energy & Power) – Forecast till 2023

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market – Overview

The ominous presence of security threats is bolstering the need for the critical infrastructure protection market 2020. The information and communication technology industry reports are put forth by Market Research Future, which focuses on market options for growth. A 15% CAGR is estimated to bolster the market in the upcoming period.

The CIP market is expected to gain accelerated impetus due to the growing popularity of e-commerce in the future. The elevated level of investments in the market is estimated to create viable opportunities for development in the coming period. The employment of cloud-based services for business processes is estimated to further open up new opportunities for development in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental insights into the critical infrastructure protection market are segmented on the basis of service, technology, and vertical. On the basis of technology, the critical infrastructure protection market is segmented into physical security and cybersecurity. On the basis of service, the critical infrastructure protection market is segmented into managed services, risk management services, consulting services, and maintenance & support services. On the basis of vertical, the critical infrastructure protection market is segmented into energy & power, transportation services, and sensitive infrastructures & enterprises. The segment of transportation systems is segmented into seaports, railway infrastructures, highways & bridges, and airports. The energy and power segment is further segmented into oil & gas, power generation, and power grids. The sensitive infrastructures and enterprises are segmented additionally into communication systems, BFSI, chemical & manufacturing, stadiums & public places, and government facilities. Based on the region, the critical infrastructure protection market consists of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and other global regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the critical infrastructure protection market comprises of regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and other global regions. It has been detected that the North American region is appraised to be responsible for the key segment of the market, while the European region is estimated to develop at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. The North American regional market development is attributed to technological signs of progress and augmented adoption of mobile devices supported with NFC services across numerous industry verticals.

Competitive Analysis

The emphasis on innovation is expected to help the market establish relevancy in line with estimated customer preferences. The enhancement in manufacturing potential is projected to create an improved product offering in the global market. The positive reinforcement by government policies is expected to open up new avenues for progress in the coming period. The access to the notable target markets is estimated to allow the market contenders to gain the impetus necessary for success in the forecast period. The buying patterns in the market are expected to promote the development of the market in the upcoming period. the development of assets is estimated to create a positive scope for the development of the market in the coming period. The focus on expansion by the market contenders is expected to create a favorable momentum in the global market in the forecast period. the inclusion of sustainability in the business plans is expected to create optimistic opportunities for development in the upcoming period.

The remarkable firms in the critical infrastructure protection market are General Dynamics Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Johnson Controls International PLC (Republic of Ireland), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), McAfee, Inc. (U.S.) , Huawei Technologies IBMCo., Ltd. (China), Airbus Group SE (Netherlands), Robert Bosch (Germany), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Raytheon Company (US), Teltronic S.A. (Spain), OptaSense (UK), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Axis Communications AB (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and Symantec Corporation (U.S.).

