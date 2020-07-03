The huge volume of data combined with the vast expansion of the Internet has warranted the need for technologies capable of handling the data traffic. Application delivery network (ADN) refers to a software suite with the propensity of providing application security, deliverability, availability, and acceleration. It is also known as content delivery network (CDN). The Market Research Future (MRFR) report on the application delivery network market suggests the emergence of data centers is likely to expedite its growth.

Market Scope

The application delivery network market is projected to exhibit 15% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period) to reach a value of USD 12 billion. Increasing dependence on cloud computing, virtualization, and big data is expected to be the primary driving market demand. This can be attributed to the use of data switches in ADN infrastructure to manage and distribute web traffic. The opportunity provided by ADN systems in creating virtual servers in order to handle voluminous data will allow organizations to scale rapidly.

Furthermore, efforts by enterprises and organizations to increase their velocity to cater to wide bandwidths can create opportunities for the market. Centralization of data and efficacy of these systems in handling cyberattacks will turn out to be monumental in its growth.

But lack of skilled personnel in managing ADN systems can restrict its growth.

Segmentation

The application delivery network market is segmented by product, organization size, and industry vertical.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into controllers, application safety equipment, and application gateways. The controllers segment is expected to accrue maximum revenue for the market due to high demand for combination of WAN optimization controllers and application delivery controllers. These controllers cache data in their servers in order to respond quickly to customer search queries.

On the basis of organization size, Application Delivery Network Market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, education, banking and financial services, government, retail and others. The media and entertainment segment is predicted to accrue significant revenue for the global ADN market owing to consumers accessing video and audio streaming platforms. The mushrooming of over-the-top (OTT) platforms is likely to trigger the demand for AND systems which can guarantee a seamless delivery of content with low latency levels.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of- the-World (RoW).

North America held the lion’s share of the market and portended to be the dominating region till the end of the forecast period. The region is driven by high adoption of networking technologies and massive volume of unstructured data generated every day. Moreover, the leaning of small and medium enterprises towards analytic-driven solutions in order to expand their operations can trigger the demand in the application delivery network market.

Europe is the second-largest after North America due to heavy virtualization of data. Emergence of various social media applications and heavy usage of data centers for management of online traffic can propel regional market growth.

The APAC region is touted to enjoy a remarkable growth rate due to digitization in India and China. The inclination towards online streaming and digital payments is likely to offer new opportunities for the AND market to expand.

Key Players

Prime players include Silver Peak Systems, Riverbed Technology, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Radware, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Nortel Networks Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Blue Coat Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc, Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, Inc., Internap Corporation, A10 Networks, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Sun Microsystems, Barracuda Networks, Inc., and Array Networks. These players are focusing on research and development to offer automated solutions to their clients or partners

