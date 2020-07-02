Global Application Testing Services Market, by service type (control components, sensing components, display & optoelectronic components), by testing type (smart watches key electronic components, wrist wear key electronic components, smart glasses key electronic components), by delivery model – Forecast till 2023

Key Players

Some prominent players present in the global App Testing Services Market include Wipro Limited (India), Cognizant (U.S.), Xoriant Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Capgemini SE (France), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), and RapidValue Solutions (U.S.).

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4645

Market Overview

The global App Testing Services Market is estimated to ascend at a rapid pace, states Market Research Future (MRFR), in the latest report. Proliferation noted in the IT technology in almost every sector all over the globe has given rise to a different problem. The maintenance of productivity and functionality of business applications has caused many organizations to face a need for application testing services. These services enable organizations to ensure that everything is working at an optimum level. Upon close inspection, researchers at Market Research Future have arrived at the conclusion that the global App Testing Services Market is likely to exhibit a robust CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2017-2023, garnering a market revenue valuation of USD 48 billion by the end of 2023.

Mounting big data technology, big data analytics, cloud, mobility, and several other applications are expected to drive the global App Testing Services Market over the review period. In addition, owing to the proliferation of cloud platforms, it is easier to pick the correct testing tools and techniques for testing in a hybrid environment. Increasing productivity through the test of automation services is one of the vital benefits that organizations have witnessed upon the adoption of application testing services. Application testing services also aid in IT spending optimization and have faster time-to-market, as compared to others. Furthermore, application testing services are aiding organizations in leveraging its reusable assets and in guaranteeing returns on investments. Software testing solutions are observed to witness fast advancement and aid organizations to enhance the quality and reliability of service.

Industry Update

October 2019: Spirent Communications recently announced a new enhancement to Spirent TestCenter solution which has enabled a full-stack Layer 2 to Layer 7 testing in a single unified platform. This is an industry first in application testing.

Market Segmentation

The global Application Testing Services Market is studied for several segments to examine the market on a deeper level and arrive at specific and conclusive analysis. Such segmentation has been carried out by service type, testing type, organization size, delivery model, vertical, and region.

Based on service type, the global App Testing Services Market is segmented into professional services and managed services.

Based on testing type, the global App Testing Services Market is segmented into compatibility testing, security testing, functionality testing, usability testing, automation testing, compliance testing, and performance testing.

Based on delivery model, the market segments studied in the report include onshore, onsite, offshore, and nearshore.

Based on organization size, the global App Testing Services Market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on verticals, the global App Testing Services Market is segmented into telecommunication and IT, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, and government.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global App Testing Services Market is analyzed in the report for various geographical segments for a regional outlook on the landscape. Such geographical segments include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America led the global App Testing Services Market at the beginning of the forecast period and is assessed to retain its reputation as a market leader during the assessment period. Application testing services are widely used in a variety of end-user industries in several developed economies of the region.

On a similar note, Europe is anticipated to be a significant market for application testing services through the assessment period, owing to the rapid growth noted in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the review period, as per the MRFR report. Emerging countries such as India, Japan, and China are expected to showcase fast pace growth owing to the increased awareness of consumers and high demand for high-quality products and services owing to the increase in buying power.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 APP TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

TABLE 2 APP TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY TESTING TYPE

TABLE 3 APP TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY DELIVERY MODEL

TABLE 4 APP TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 5 APP TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER

Continued……

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/application-testing-services-market-4645

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH SERVICE TYPE

FIGURE 2 APP TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE (%)

FIGURE 3 APP TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY TESTING TYPE (%)

FIGURE 4 APP TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY DELIVERY MODEL (%)

FIGURE 5 APP TESTING SERVICES MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE (%)

Continued…….

Get More Information:

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/08/30/1563206/0/en/Machine-Vision-Market-Size-to-Gain-USD-15-46-Billion-by-2022-Growing-at-8-18-CAGR.html

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/09/05/1565395/0/en/Aircraft-Leasing-Market-Size-to-Soar-to-62-221-8-Mn-by-2023-at-4-75-CAGR-Global-Aircraft-Leasing-Industry-to-Continue-its-Growth-in-a-Vertical-Manner.html

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/09/05/1565428/0/en/Event-Management-Software-Market-Size-to-Mushroom-to-14-45-Bn-by-2022-Growing-with-11-39-CAGR.html

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]