Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report states that, the global Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market is forecasted to accumulate the worth of approximately 4 Bn. USD by 2023, registering a staggering double digit CAGR of 13 % during the review period (2017 – 2023).

This technology gives administrators total control over remotely deployed servers. IPMI along with the standard hardware, called a Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) allows remote administrators monitor the condition of servers, use/ remove software and manage hardware peripherals like the keyboard and mouse, reboot the system and update software on it all at the same While allowing IT managers to receive status alerts, send instructions to industry-standard servers, and run diagnostics over a network versus locally at the server.

While advantages of IPMI are overwhelming, its vulnerabilities are giving nightmares to administrators with privilege escalation vulnerabilities, buffer overflow vulnerabilities, and shell injection. Also, there are chances that IPMI and BMCs could provide tips to professional penetration testers about how to exploit them, bypassing authentication or brute forcing usernames and passwords or taking advantage of default username and passwords that haven’t been changed, using known vulnerabilities.

Segmentation

The report is segmented into four key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Components : Hardware, Sensors, Controls, Memory Devices, Controller and Software.

By Applications: Server, Storage Devices and Equipment.

By Verticals : Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Public sector, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication and Healthcare.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America market for Intelligent Platform Management Interface, holding the largest share is poised to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This growth is predominantly driven by the augmented demand & availability of quality Intelligent Platform Management Interface devices in the region.

Europe region, emerging as the fastest growing market is expected to witness a fabulous market growth during the review period. The increasing adoption of IPMI by small and medium scale businesses and increasing number of data centers is stimulating the market growth in the region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market is witnessing rapid expansion stage owing to the growing markets in some of the APAC countries like India, China & Japan. The wide adoption of these interfaces in the burgeoning telecommunication sector is the main driving force behind the market growth in India and China, which is placing them at the leading positions of growth contributors for the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The market characterized by the presence of numerous small & large players appears to be fiercely competitive & fragmented. Incorporating acquisition, partnership, collaboration, technology launch and expansion, the well-established market players gain the competitive advantage in the market maintaining their market position. These Players also invest substantially in the R&D to develop a technology with unique design and features that are on an entirely different level compared to their competition.

Key Players:

Intel Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Dell, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), ARM Holdings Inc. (UK), NEC Corporation (Japan), Emerson (US), Softlayer Technologies, Inc. (US), and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of the competition in the Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market.

