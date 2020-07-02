In this report, the Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Video Arcade Machine, also known as a video arcade machine or video coin-op, is the housing within which a video arcade game’s hardware resides. Most cabinets designed since the mid-1980s conform to the JAMMA wiring standard. Some include additional connectors for features not included in the standard.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market

The global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Scope and Segment

Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BMI Gaming

Dream Arcades

Neo Legend

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE)

Bally Manufacturing

Stern Electronics

Adrenaline Amusements

…

Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Breakdown Data by Type

Upright Machine

Cocktail or table Machine

Candy Machine

Deluxe Machine

Cockpit and environmental Machine

Mini Machine

Countertop Machine

Large-scale satellite machines

Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Breakdown Data by Application

Game Hall

Supermarket

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Share Analysis

