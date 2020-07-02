Global Vibratory Compactor Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Vibratory Compactor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vibratory Compactor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Vibratory compactors are frequently used machines to compact materials such as soil in order to increase its density for construction and are utilized for in landfill tasks. Some common varieties are plate tamper which is also known as rammers, compactors, vibratory plates and vibratory pad foot compactors.
The global vibratory soil compactor industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe in terms of market value. The global leading player in this market is WIRTGEN, whose revenue is $ 267.63 million in 2017, accounts for 15.94% % of total revenue market.
The vibratory soil compactor is mainly used in road construction, public engineering and mining field. The application market share of Road Construction is up to about 50% in 2017 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain by 2023 with the increasing collaboration among rental fleet owners and vibratory soil compactor manufacturers.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vibratory Compactor Market
The global Vibratory Compactor market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Vibratory Compactor Scope and Segment
Vibratory Compactor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vibratory Compactor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Wirtgen
Caterpillar
Bomag
XCMG
Case
SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
JCB
Dynapac
Volvo
Shantui
Liugong Machinery
Ammann
Sany
XGMA
SINOMACH
Luoyang Lutong
Jiangsu Junma
DEGONG
Vibratory Compactor Breakdown Data by Type
Less than 5 ton
5-13ton
More than 13 ton
Vibratory Compactor Breakdown Data by Application
Road Construction
Public Engineering
Mining
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Vibratory Compactor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Vibratory Compactor market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Vibratory Compactor Market Share Analysis
