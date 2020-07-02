In this report, the Global Vibratory Compactor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vibratory Compactor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vibratory compactors are frequently used machines to compact materials such as soil in order to increase its density for construction and are utilized for in landfill tasks. Some common varieties are plate tamper which is also known as rammers, compactors, vibratory plates and vibratory pad foot compactors.

The global vibratory soil compactor industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe in terms of market value. The global leading player in this market is WIRTGEN, whose revenue is $ 267.63 million in 2017, accounts for 15.94% % of total revenue market.

The vibratory soil compactor is mainly used in road construction, public engineering and mining field. The application market share of Road Construction is up to about 50% in 2017 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain by 2023 with the increasing collaboration among rental fleet owners and vibratory soil compactor manufacturers.

The global Vibratory Compactor market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Wirtgen

Caterpillar

Bomag

XCMG

Case

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

JCB

Dynapac

Volvo

Shantui

Liugong Machinery

Ammann

Sany

XGMA

SINOMACH

Luoyang Lutong

Jiangsu Junma

DEGONG

Vibratory Compactor Breakdown Data by Type

Less than 5 ton

5-13ton

More than 13 ton

Vibratory Compactor Breakdown Data by Application

Road Construction

Public Engineering

Mining

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Vibratory Compactor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Vibratory Compactor market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

