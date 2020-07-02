Global Suction Cups Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Suction Cups market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Suction Cups market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Suction cups are used to grip and move workpieces in a plant or on a robot. A suction cup does not attach itself to the surface of a workpiece. Instead, the ambient air pressure (atmospheric pressure) presses the suction cup against the workpiece as soon as the ambient pressure is greater than the pressure between the suction cup and the workpiece. This pressure difference is achieved by connecting the suction cup to a vacuum generator, which evacuates the air from the space between the cup and the workpiece. If the suction cup is in contact with the surface of the workpiece, no air can enter it from the sides and a vacuum is generated.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Suction Cups Market
The global Suction Cups market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Suction Cups Scope and Segment
Suction Cups market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Suction Cups market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
SMC Corporation
Schmalz
Aventics
PISCO
Piab
Festo
DESTACO (Dover)
Myotoku
VMECA
ANVER
FIPA
Coval
VUOTOTECNICA
Suction Cups Breakdown Data by Type
Metal
Paper
Glass
Wood
Plastics
Composite
Others
Suction Cups Breakdown Data by Application
Metal
Paper
Glass
Wood
Plastics
Composite
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Suction Cups market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Suction Cups market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Suction Cups Market Share Analysis
