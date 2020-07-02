Global Robotics Market, By Type (SCARA, Cartesian, Articulated, Cylindrical, Parallel), Mobility (Mobile, Fixed), Consumer (Medical, Entertainment, Field, Logistics, Defense, Reuse & Security, Manufacturing) – Forecast to 2024

Market Synopsis:

The Global Robotics Market is expected to show a significant growth with a rising adoption of industrial automation. The rising adoption of automation is due to the increased labor cost and lack of skilled labor, resulting in the adoption of the more precise, scalable, and accurate industrial operation. Robotics has shown most of the growth in manufacturing, medical, and logistics, which requires precise workflow operation. Robotics is a combination of engineering and technology, which includes mechanical engineering, electronics & electrical engineering, computer science, and other engineering domains. For a robotic process, the system requires a combination of software and physical components such as; power supply, actuators, sensors, locomotive parts, storage devices, and control software. Robotics is widely used in military, construction, and field, medical, agriculture, household operation, and education. The Global Robotics Market is by far led by the usage in industrial applications, and likely to continue over the review period. However, lack of skilled and technical workers for robot handling & operations may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

By regions, Europe is the frontrunner with the maximum ratio of robot deployment to the employee in a manufacturing unit. The growth of Europe accounts for the factor of large presence manufacturing and automotive industries adopting industrial automation.

Key players:

Some of the key players in the Global Robotics Market: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Electric Corp (Japan), Nachi- Fujikoshi Corp (Japan), Fanuc Corp (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), IRobot Corporation (U.S.), DJI (China), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Parrot SA (France), Honda Motor Co.Ltd (Japan), Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Aethon Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Global Robotics Market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Europe is the current frontrunner in the adoption of automation and usage of robots for industrial applications. Increased adoption of automation by traditional manufacturing groups as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. The countries in the European Union tend to be more advanced towards the industrial automation and expect a significant growth in the sale and implementation of robots.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region includes emerging countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and India, which are on the path of technological and industrial development. Also, Asia Pacific holds world’s largest semiconductor and consumer electronics industry, receiving the continuous demand for precise and quality product. China leads the segment of consumer electronics, followed by South Korea and Japan, which shows a huge adoption of robotics as the primary assembly application. Another major factor that increases the growth of robotics is the implementation of manufacturing units in countries like India and China.

North America is, however, growing at a steady pace in the Global Robotics Market. North America includes countries like the U.S and Canada, which are technologically advanced and holds many manufacturing plants. However, due to the expensive labor, companies are shifting their primary manufacturing plants to Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, where the labor is cheaper.

