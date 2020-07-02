In this report, the Global Radiant Panels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Radiant Panels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radiant panel systems can be used during a building retrofit process while earning points toward LEED certification. Radiant panels offer temperature gradients so low between and floor, less than one degree of difference. The heated panels are heated in one of three ways: water pipes, electric or air flows embedded in the panel. Of these three, electric circuits and water pipes are the most used solution.

Radiant Panels industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world radiant panels industry. The main market players are Zehnder Group, Messana, SPC, Frenger and Marley Engineered Products. The sales of radiant panels will increase to 5308 K Sq.m in 2018 from 4819 K Sq.m in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.95%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Radiant Panels Market

The global Radiant Panels market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Radiant Panels Scope and Segment

Radiant Panels market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiant Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Zehnder Group

MESSANA

SPC

Frenger

Marley Engineered Products

Uponor

Indeeco

Rehau

Rossato Group

SSHC

ATH

Sabiana

Aero Tech Manufacturing

Twa Panel Systems

Merriott

Radiant Panels Breakdown Data by Type

Water Heating

Electric Heating

Radiant Panels Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Radiant Panels market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Radiant Panels market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Radiant Panels Market Share Analysis

