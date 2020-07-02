Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Among technology types, the plate heat exchanger segment is expected to lead the energy recovery ventilator market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for plate heat exchangers from the commercial and residential sectors to manage, control, and monitor energy consumption in buildings is expected to drive the growth of the plate heat exchanger technology type segment of the energy recovery ventilator market from 2017 to 2022.
Increasing innovations in energy recovery ventilators to meet the customized ventilation requirements of various end users act as an opportunity for the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market across the globe.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market
The global Energy Recovery Ventilator market size is projected to reach US$ 3078.5 million by 2026, from US$ 2725.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.0%% during 2021-2026.
Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Scope and Segment
Energy Recovery Ventilator market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Daikin
Panasonic Corporation
LG Electronics
Johnson Controls
Fujitsu General
Carrier Corporation
Nortek Air Solutions
Munters
Greenheck Fan Corporation
Heatex AB
Energy Recovery Ventilator Breakdown Data by Type
Plate Heat Exchanger
Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger
Rotary Heat Exchanger
Run-Around Coil
Others (Thermosiphon and Twin Tower)
Energy Recovery Ventilator Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Residential
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Energy Recovery Ventilator market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Energy Recovery Ventilator market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Share Analysis
