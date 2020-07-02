Global Energy-efficient Windows Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Energy-efficient Windows market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Energy-efficient Windows market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The energy-efficient windows is expected to witness high growth as a result of increase in adoption of green building standards, trend toward improving energy efficiency, and rise in popularity of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) applications. The growth in trend of sustainable construction techniques such as zero energy building, energy-efficient building, and others, growth in construction industry, rapid urbanization and commercialization, and stringent government regulations are some of the other factors influencing the growth of energy-efficient windows market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Energy-efficient Windows Market
The global Energy-efficient Windows market size is projected to reach US$ 12080 million by 2026, from US$ 11470 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9%% during 2021-2026.
Global Energy-efficient Windows Scope and Segment
Energy-efficient Windows market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Energy-efficient Windows market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Saint-Gobain
Asahi Glass
YKK AP
Jeld-Wen Holdings
Nippon Sheet Glass
PPG Industries
Masco Corporation
Builders Firstsource
Schott
Ply Gem Holdings
Central Glass
BMC Stock Holdings
Associated Materials
Apogee Enterprises
Deceuninck
PGT
Turkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari
VKR Holding
Drew Industries Incorporated
Inwido
China Glass Holdings Limited
Anderson Corpoation
Atrium Corporation
Guardian Industries Corp
Harvey Building Products
Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork
Marvin Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation
Soft-Lite
Ultraframe (UK) Ltd
Energy-efficient Windows Breakdown Data by Type
Double Glazing
Triple Low-E glazing
Energy-efficient Windows Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Energy-efficient Windows market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Energy-efficient Windows market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Energy-efficient Windows Market Share Analysis
