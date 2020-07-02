Global Energy Efficient Motor Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Energy Efficient Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Energy Efficient Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The major factors driving the growth of this market include the saving of energy and subsequent cost over traditional motors, increasing support from governments worldwide for the adoption of energy efficient motor, rising need to diminish greenhouse effect, and increasing adoption of energy efficient motors in the industrial sector. Energy efficient motors are used in various application areas in the agriculture vertical; these applications include irrigation, ventilation, grain handling, material handling, aeration, and conditioning. Motors are among the largest energy consuming devices on farms. Motors used in the agriculture sector account for 18% of the on-farm energy consumption worldwide. Also, the energy saving solutions are applicable to all segments of the agriculture sector including dairies and livestock producers, nurseries, crop farmers, and food processing companies. This would further propel the growth of the energy efficient motor market during the forecast period.
The pumps application accounted for the largest share of the energy efficient motor market in 2017. Pumps are used in various end-user industries such as water and wastewater, oil and gas, agriculture, and commercial. Further, the pump application is a major shareholder of the energy efficient motor market as the pumps are the major consumer of electricity in the industrial sector.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Energy Efficient Motor Market
The global Energy Efficient Motor market size is projected to reach US$ 27550 million by 2026, from US$ 26490 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7%% during 2021-2026.
Global Energy Efficient Motor Scope and Segment
Energy Efficient Motor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Energy Efficient Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
Siemens
Weg
General Electric
Nidec
Schneider Electric
Rockwell
Crompton Greaves
Bosch Rexroth
Kirloskar Electric
Regal Beloit
Havells
Maxon Motor
Brook Crompton
Toshiba
Energy Efficient Motor Breakdown Data by Type
AC Motors
DC Motors
Energy Efficient Motor Breakdown Data by Application
HVAC
Fans
Pumps
Compressors
Refrigeration
Material Handling
Material Processing
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Energy Efficient Motor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Energy Efficient Motor market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Energy Efficient Motor Market Share Analysis
