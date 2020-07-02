Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Electronic Shelf Label market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Shelf Label market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
The displays component held the largest share of the ESL market in 2017. LCDs and e-paper displays are being used in ESLs. The manufacturers of ESL, such as Displaydata (UK), are integrating the latest electrophoretic display (EPD) technology in labels.
The major drivers for the market include trending retail automation, more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels, and increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Shelf Label Market
The global Electronic Shelf Label market size is projected to reach US$ 1056.7 million by 2026, from US$ 884.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.0%% during 2021-2026.
Global Electronic Shelf Label Scope and Segment
Electronic Shelf Label market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Shelf Label market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
SES (imagotag)
Pricer
Samsung
E Ink
Displaydata
Opticon Sensors Europe B.V
DIGI
Hanshow Technology
LG innotek
Panasonic
Altierre
Electronic Shelf Label Breakdown Data by Type
Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays
E papers Displays
Electronic Shelf Label Breakdown Data by Application
Department Stores/Mass Merchandise
Grocery/Supermarket
Drug Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Electronic Shelf Label market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Electronic Shelf Label market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Electronic Shelf Label Market Share Analysis
