In this report, the Global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

By type includes portable and installed EFB, in which the portable EFB is sub-segmented into class 1 and class 2 EFBs. Out of these segments, the portable class 2 EFB market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The portability and capability of portable class 2 EFBs are some of the important reasons driving the portable class 2 EFB market.

The major factors for the growth of the EFB market are increase in need for fuel efficient aircraft, reduction of cost and improved operational efficiency, reduction in aircraft maintenance cycle and real-time access to information.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market

The global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market size is projected to reach US$ 2445.5 million by 2026, from US$ 2063 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.2%% during 2021-2026.

Global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Scope and Segment

Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Airbus Group

Rockwell Collins

UTC Aerospace Systems

L-3 Communications Holdings

Teledyne Controls

Navaero Inc.

Astronautics Corp. of AmericA

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Flightman Ltd.

Dac International

Jeppesen

Lufthansa Systems

Navtech

Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Breakdown Data by Type

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Breakdown Data by Application

Type A

Type B

Type C

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Share Analysis

