In this report, the Global Electric Traction Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Traction Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric traction motor by power rating, has been segmented into 400 kW. The <200 kW segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Electric traction motors with a power rating <200 kW are widely used in electric vehicles and light rail vehicles such as trams, mono rail, and others. Need for decarbonizing transport sector and increasing investments in the light rail vehicles are expected to drive the market for electric traction motors with rate power <200 kW during the forecast period.

The electric vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for electric vehicles is increasing in order to reduce the emissions and to the increase efficiency of the vehicles by decreasing the dependence on internal combustion engines.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Traction Motor Market

The global Electric Traction Motor market size is projected to reach US$ 12260 million by 2026, from US$ 10620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7%% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Traction Motor Scope and Segment

Electric Traction Motor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Traction Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Benchmarking

Crrc

Alstom

Traktionssysteme AustriA

Siemens

ABB

BoscH

CG Power

General Electric (GE)

NIDEc

Skoda Electric

ToshibA

Weg Sa

Electric Traction Motor Breakdown Data by Type

AC

DC

Electric Traction Motor Breakdown Data by Application

Railway

Electric vehicles

Others (Elevators, conveyors, and industrial machinery)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electric Traction Motor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Traction Motor market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Traction Motor Market Share Analysis

