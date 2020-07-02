In this report, the Global Electric Insulator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Insulator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An insulator is an electrical component which is used to provide insulation between two conductors. It can also be used to provide mechanical support in its area of application. Along with this, the insulator also resists electrical stress, and environmental stress which may arise due to weather changes. Electric insulators thus form a vital and integral component of the power T&D infrastructure. Moreover, any major electric component utilizes insulators in order to shield itself from voltage overloads that can damage sensitive instruments. Insulators have been in use since the 17th century and were initially used in the telegraph industry. On the basis of the material of construction, insulators can be categorized into ceramic, glass, and composite insulators. Initially, glass insulators were used but were soon replaced in many applications by ceramic insulators. However, the developments within the last half century have boosted the usage of composite insulators which offer better protection against contaminants such as water. Apart from this, electric insulators are widely being used by end-users that include utility, industries, and other auxiliary use such as in traction equipment.

To meet the growing demand for energy particularly in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, there is a need for increasing the power transmission & distribution (T&D) infrastructure as well. This is evident as the global expenditure on T&D is increasing every year. The growing demand for electricity is seen in both the developing regions as well as the developed regions. The evolution of smart grid is further boosting the need for the up-gradation of the existing T&D infrastructure. European energy markets have already started transitioning towards the smart grid technology with large investments being made in France and U.K. With the continued increase in the electricity T&D expenditure in the near future, the electric insulators market is growing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Insulator Market

The global Electric Insulator market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9%% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Insulator Scope and Segment

Electric Insulator market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Insulator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.

Alstom

Siemens Ag

ToshibA

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Hubbell Incorporated

Lapp Insulators

Maclean-Fogg

Seves Group

Electric Insulator Breakdown Data by Type

Ceramic Insulators

Glass Insulators

Composite Insulators

Electric Insulator Breakdown Data by Application

Cables & transmission lines

Transformers

Switchgears

Bus bars

Surge protection devices

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electric Insulator market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Insulator market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis

