In this report, the Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising demand for DTS systems for monitoring purposes in hostile working conditions wherein humans cannot reach, high reliability of DTS systems as they can be deployed over long distances, and increasing need for improved safety systems.

The market for optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR) operating principle-based DTS systems held the largest size of the market in 2015. In terms of fiber type, multi-mode fibers held the largest size of the DTS market in 2015, and the market for these fibers is expected grow at the highest growth rate during the forecasting period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market

The global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market size is projected to reach US$ 557.4 million by 2026, from US$ 532.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3%% during 2021-2026.

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Scope and Segment

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schlumberger

Halliburton Company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Weatherford International PLc

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Furukawa Electric.

AP Sensing GmbH

Bandweaver Technologies

Geso GmbH

LIOS Technology GmbH.

Omicron Electronics GmbH

Omnisens SA

Sensornet Ltd.

Tendeka B.V.

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Breakdown Data by Type

Single-mode fiber

Multi-mode fiber

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & gas

Upstream

Downstream

Power cable monitoring

Fire detection

Process & pipeline monitoring

Environmental monitoring

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Share Analysis

