In this report, the Global Diesel Generators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Diesel Generators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A diesel generator is the combination of a diesel engine with an electric generator (often an alternator) to generate electrical energy. This is a specific case of engine-generator. A diesel compression-ignition engine is usually designed to run on diesel fuel, but some types are adapted for other liquid fuels or natural gas.

The end-user segment has been further segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Utilities/power generation and oil & gas industries are the largest users of diesel generators in the industrial segment. Growing industrialization and rising demand for continuous power supply by these industries are expected to drive the diesel generators market from 2015 to 2020.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diesel Generators Market

The global Diesel Generators market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9%% during 2021-2026.

Global Diesel Generators Scope and Segment

Diesel Generators market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diesel Generators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

MTU Onsite Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Aksa Power Generation

Wuxi Kipor Power

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Himoinsa S.L.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Diesel Generators Breakdown Data by Type

0-100 kVA

100-350 kVA

350-1000 kVA

1000 kVA

Diesel Generators Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Diesel Generators market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Diesel Generators market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Diesel Generators Market Share Analysis

