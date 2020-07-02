In this report, the Global Commercial Popcorn Makers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Popcorn Makers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A popcorn maker (also called a popcorn popper) is a machine used to pop popcorn. Since ancient times popcorn has been a popular snack food, produced through the explosive expansion of kernels of heated corn (maize). Commercial large-scale popcorn machines were invented by Charles Cretors in the late 19th century. Many types of small-scale home methods for popping corn also exist.

Global Commercial Popcorn Makers Scope and Segment

Commercial Popcorn Makers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Popcorn Makers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gold Medal Products

Cretors

Nostalgia Electrics

Great Northern Popcorn

Presto

Paragon-Manufactured Fun

West Bend

Severin

Wabash Valley Farms

Snappy Popcorn

REMACOM

Sanyei Corporation

ITO

Magic Seal

VERLY

Mei Yu

Orbit Electrodomestic

Skyline Home Appliances

Commercial Popcorn Makers Breakdown Data by Type

Below 10 Cups

10-20 Cups

Above 20 Cups

Commercial Popcorn Makers Breakdown Data by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Commercial Popcorn Makers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Commercial Popcorn Makers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Popcorn Makers Market Share Analysis

