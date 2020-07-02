Global Brush Motor Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
Global Brush Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A brushed motor is an internally commutated electric motor designed to be run from a direct current power source. Brushed motors were the first commercially important application of electric power to driving mechanical energy, and distribution systems were used for more than 100 years to operate motors in commercial and industrial buildings. Brushed motors can be varied in speed by changing the operating voltage or the strength of the magnetic field. Depending on the connections of the field to the power supply, the speed and torque characteristics of a brushed motor can be altered to provide steady speed or speed inversely proportional to the mechanical load. Brushed motors continue to be used for electrical propulsion, cranes, paper machines and steel rolling mills. Since the brushes wear down and require replacement, brushless DC motors using power electronic devices have displaced brushed motors from many applications.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Brush Motor Market
The global Brush Motor market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Brush Motor Scope and Segment
Brush Motor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brush Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Mersen
Morgan
Schunk
AVO
Helwig Carbon Products
GERKEN
Ohio
Fuji
Tris
Toyo Tanso
Dremel
Harbin Electric Carbon Factory
Donon
Sunki
Nantong Kangda
Morxin
Brush Motor Breakdown Data by Type
Electrographite Brush
Graphite Brush
Metal graphite Brush
Silver graphite Brush
Brush Motor Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial Equipment
Automotive application
Home application
Micro motors
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Brush Motor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Brush Motor market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Brush Motor Market Share Analysis
