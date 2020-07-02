Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Aluminium Rigid Container market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aluminium Rigid Container market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aluminium Rigid Containers have emerged as an innovation to cut the repositioning & handling costs as well as to solve the space shortage problem. Collapsible rigid containers are in high demand owing to the customer requirement who don’t want empty containers to accumulate the same space in a warehouse or on trucks as they do when they are full. These containers can thus be collapsed or unfolded to their number of fractions leading to stability and load capacity.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market
The global Aluminium Rigid Container market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Aluminium Rigid Container Scope and Segment
Aluminium Rigid Container market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminium Rigid Container market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Co枚peratief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Aluminium Rigid Container Breakdown Data by Type
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Aluminium Rigid Container Breakdown Data by Application
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Aluminium Rigid Container market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Aluminium Rigid Container market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Aluminium Rigid Container Market Share Analysis
