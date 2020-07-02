Summary:

Chimeric antigen receptor T-mobile remedy, additionally referred to as automobile-T therapy, is the form of treatment wherein a affected person’s T cells were genetically engineered to supply chimeric antigen receptor (automobile) T-cells which might be used to recognize most cancers cells to more successfully target and smash them. Vehicles are proteins that allow the T cells to apprehend an antigen on particular tumor cells. Automobile-T cells may additionally continue to be within the frame months after the infusion has been finished and assist most cancers cells from returning. Automobile-T cell remedy is a really promising emerging treatment for most cancers patients and is more and more being favored over chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation.

Major Players in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market include Novartis International AG, Bluebird Bio, Celgene Corporation and Gilead Sciences

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market– Geographical Analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market. This can be mainly attributed to factors such as rising incidents of cancer in the region, and the increasing awareness among the public regarding treatment options. According to the estimates by the American Cancer Society, in 2018, there were 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,640 cancer deaths, and in 2020, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the United States. Moreover, the advanced regional healthcare infrastructure, high accessibility to advanced therapies, rise in healthcare expenditure, presence of established market players and high investment in R&D activities by them are likely to boost the North America CAR-T Cell Therapy market growth. Other factors such as increasing government initiatives favorable reimbursement policies on CAR-T Cell Therapy and exclusive availability of the two approved products, Yescarta (Gilead Sciences, Inc.) and Kymriah (Novartis AG), is further fueling market growth. For instance, in February 2020, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed nationwide Medicare coverage for CAR T-cell therapies approved by the FDA under ‘Coverage with Evidence Development’.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market – Segment Analysis

By Target Antigen, the global CAR-T Cell therapy market is segmented into CD19, CD20, GD2, CD22, CD30, CD33, HER1, HER2, Meso, EGFRV III, and others. CD 19 antigens hold a significant market share as they are the most common target have shown remarkable success in a range of blood cancers and already have two approved therapies, Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), in the market unlike some of the other target antigens that are still in the preclinical trial phase. Moreover, the growing prevalence of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and adults has strengthened the dominance of CD 19 antigens to be utilized for cancer therapy. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2016, an estimated 95,764 people were living with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) in the US. The American Cancer Society’s estimates there will be approximately 5,930 new cases of ALL (3,280 in males and 2,650 in females) and around 1,500 deaths from ALL (850 in males and 650 in females) in the US in 2020.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of cancer coupled with high demand for an effective treatment for cancer. According to the World Health Organization, the global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. One in five men and one in six women worldwide develop cancer during their lifetime. Moreover, technological advancements for the reliable treatment of cancer, increasing investments in R&D by crucial market players, governmental initiatives on treatment and research and the growing number of people with immune to chemotherapy and radiations are expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in May 2020, Ziopharm Oncology Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies, signed an exclusive licensing agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for intellectual property for the development and commercialization of cell therapies for cancer with the Company’s Sleeping Beauty platform. In April 2020, Allogene Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer, published preclinical study results of ALLO-715, an AlloCAR T therapy targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), as a potential novel treatment for multiple myeloma and other BCMA-positive malignancies, in Molecular Therapy

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market– Competitive Analysis

To increase user base and improve their CAR-T Cell Therapy market presence, companies are increasingly launching innovative products, growing FDA approvals, and have a strong pipeline. Several companies have adopted merger and acquisitions policies, geographic expansion, and collaborations to help them to stand out as strong competitors in the market and also expand its sales in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market.

