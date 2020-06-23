The Global subsea pumps market was valued at US$ 0.9 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.10 % during the forecast period 2017-2022.

Subsea pumps refer to a variety of equipment used in offshore pumping operations. They are used in the oil and gas industry to enhance oil recovery by optimizing production levels at economic rates. It maintains the flow of fluids in subsea production systems by transporting crude oil from the seabed to floating production system and carrying drilling fluid to the production site. Subsea pumps help subsea production and exploration companies achieve this in a cost-effective manner.

Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the subsea pumps market is the maturing onshore oilfields along with growing energy demand, which has resulted in high offshore production investment. Augmenting this is the discovery of commercially viable offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. Another major factor influencing the growth includes reduced operating cost and time owing to handling of producing water in proximity to the production site.

Apart from this, benefits of subsea pumps like improved oil and gas recovery, saving of surface production facility cost, higher net present value, and reduced possibility of hydrate formation in the flow line are expected to further strengthen the global market growth.

On the contrary, volatile crude oil prices and uncertain offshore drilling investments pose challenges to the global market over the forecast period. Other constraints include operational difficulty, cost impact associated with subsea system failure and their reduced reliability, Government policies. Subsea pumps market is also highly consolidated with higher entry barriers. Costs associated with subsea drilling are high at the beginning since companies need to move equipment and personnel to the well site.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product, the segments of this market are electrical centrifugal, helicon-axial, submersible pump, and others. The extensive use of helicon-axial subsea pumps helped the product segment enjoyed dominance and boost oil and gas operations.

For the forecast period, the demand for helicon-axial pumps will remain the highest, according to the report. Application-wise, segments are subsea separation, subsea injection, subsea compression, and subsea boosting. Amongst all, subsea boosting had the largest share of the subsea pumps market and will continue to be the dominant segment during the forecast period.

In recent times, the major factor responsible for the high demand for subsea applications has been the increasing governmental expenditures towards offshore exploration and production, thereby benefitting the subsea pumps market.

By region, the market is segmented into of North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Latin America stands as the largest segment due to the development of exploration and production projects in deepwater pre-salt reservoirs off the coast of Brazil.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is expected to lead the subsea pumps market in the coming decade. The region’s new exploration actions is at its all-time high and the operators are often forced to work in much deeper waters which require sophisticated technology and equipment. Also, the Middle East and North Africa are expected to have a positive impact on the global market where the production of oil is high.

The increase in oil production in Eastern Europe, particularly in Russia is also expected to drive the European market growth over the forecast period. North America subsea pumps market is expected to be primarily driven by the increase in offshore exploration along the Gulf of Mexico.

Opportunities

The market also throws up several opportunities in R&D in areas such as temperature and pressure monitoring, inhibition of hydration and flow control and footprint minimization, which is expected to increase application opportunity for subsea pumps. High offshore investment regions such as the U.S., Latin America, and Europe are expected to provide opportunities for industry participants’ growth.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the subsea pumps market include ITT Bornemann, Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp., Flowserve Corporation, GE Oil & Gas, FMC Technologies Inc., Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated., Hayward Tyler Group PLC., Fuglesangs Subsea AS, SPX Corporation, Sulzer Ltd. and OneSubsea among others.

