The Global Subsea Production and Processing Systems market was valued at US$ 15.78 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 17.44 Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 2.02% during the forecast period 2017-2022.

Subsea production is an essential part of the completion of any offshore hydrocarbon recovery i.e. drilled oil or gas well and subsea processing systems are used to process the produced fluids at the seabed itself. Thus the subsea production systems market is directly proportional to the offshore drilling activities.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064659

Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the global subsea production & processing equipment market is the high energy demand along with continuous depletion of conventional onshore petroleum reserves. Exploration & production in deepwater and ultra-deepwater acreages have seen an increased attention because of the growing global energy requirement.

The other factors influencing the growth over the forecast period include rapid development of subsea technology, reduction in operational expenditure, increased recovery factors and reduced susceptibility to hydrate formation. Favorable regulatory policies and fiscal incentives for deep & ultra deepwater hydrocarbon exploration are going to push the overall market growth.

On the contrary, massive upfront investments, harsh operating conditions, and inadequate technological expertise emerge as major challenges for the market growth. The market is also constrained by volatile crude oil and gas prices, operational, technological and political risks, stringent environmental safeguards which may play further retard the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The subsea production and processing systems market can be segmented into subsea production equipment and subsea processing equipment. Production equipment includes subsea manifolds, flowlines, subsea trees, multiphase pumps, control modules and umbilical risers. While boosting, separation, injection and compression equipment fall under the subsea processing category.

By geographical region, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America and Africa. Subsea Umbilicals Risers and Flowlines (SURF) is the biggest market by subsea production technology.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The European region has been the largest estimated market for subsea systems in the past and was driven largely by the developments due to policy changes by the government in Norway and the U.K.

There are promising opportunities for the market due to the large-scale offshore operations in Arctic and the Golden Triangle regions comprising of the Gulf of Mexico, offshore Brazil, and offshore West Africa.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064659

Offshore exploration and production investments in high-energy crunch economies of Africa and Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are expected to strengthen the subsea market over the forecast period.

Opportunities

The market throws up ample opportunities for the subsea equipment market participants because of the large percentage of recent hydrocarbon discoveries through offshore reserves. Increasing automation in subsea systems across oil & gas processing industry also opens up various opportunities for the industry participants as well as for the automation industry.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Subsea 7, One Subsea, Schlumberger Ltd., Baker Hughes Inc., Dril-Quip, Inc., Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies, Aker Solutions, FMC Technologies, GE Energy, Technip, and Transocean, among others.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609