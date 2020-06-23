A Soft Starter is a device which is used with the AC electric motors to reduce the load and torque temporarily in the power train and control the electric current surge in the motor during the phase of start-up. The motor breakdown is becoming a major issue in the industries due to voltage spikes and voltage/current distortions.

Soft starters help in the reducing the power and smooth the acceleration of the motors with the help of a combination of controllers and overload protectors.This helps in increasing the lifetime of the motors as reduced power reduces the potential damage to the system. This in turn also reduces the expenses incurred in fixing the damages and optimizing the production time.

End-users

The end users of the Global Soft Starter Marketmainly include the Power Industry, Oil and Natural Gas Industry, Automotive Industry, Mining Industry and other such industries. The end users also include the soft starter manufacturers and suppliers, the national and regional regulatory authorities, environmental research organizations, and government organizations.

Market Dynamics

The Global Soft Starter market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.08% from 2017-2022.

And it is also expected to be worth around 1.84 Billion by the end of 2022. Few factors promoting Global Soft Starter Market are the increasing demand for the pumps in the industries such as wastewater treatment, chemicals, paper and pulp, petrochemicals, cement and other such utility based industries. There are various segments in the soft starter market such as fans, compressors, and pumps, out of which the pump market holds the largest share.

Various uses of these pumps are cooling tower pumps, utility pumps, chilled water pumps and much more. Hence a lot of wear and tear is possible in such cases. To prevent damages to the motors so that the functioning of the industries is not affected, companies are going after the installation of soft starters, which avoid pressure surges and voltage fluctuations.

Market Segmentation

The Global Soft Starter Marketis segmented into the following categories:

1. Rated Power: Upto 100 KW, above 100 KW

2. Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage

3. Application: Compressors, Pumps, Fans

4. Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Some of the major regions dominating in the Global Soft Starter Marketare North America, South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific. The largest market for the soft starter is the Asia Pacific, where demand for the starter is very high in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Rapid industrialization is the major reason behind this demand, which has led to the increased usage of electricity. The increasing demand for industrial pumps is thus fuelling the market in these regions.

Demand for clean water is also an issue in these areas. Waste water management is one of the methods to tackle this issue and soft starters are required to solve problems such as water hammering and help in the production of clean water. Other regions such as America and Europe are also facing similar demand patterns, and hence the market for Soft Starters is booming currently.

Key Players

The major players in this field are Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation and Siemens.

